President Ruto hints at Kenya Kwanza, ODM pact in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – President William Ruto has hinted at formation of pact with the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party in the 2027 general election.

President Ruto who camped for the second day in a row in the Nyanza region, the political backyard to Azimio leader Raila Odinga indicated the possibility of the country’s main opposition party officially joining government.

He revealed that he met with National assembly minority leader Junet Muhamed on Thursday and agreed that the Opposition camp should join the ruling Kenya Kwanza government for the unity of all Kenyans and the country.

“I met with ODM minority leader Junet Mohamed and we agreed yesterday that the leadership of the opposition after 3 years should be given to other people because all of us will be in government. The people of Siaya county do you agree that after 3 years we hand over opposition to other people?” he said.

The head of state further described Odinga as a great leader and patriot for agreeing to form the broad-based government.

In his approach, President Ruto incorporated 4 key members of the ODM party by appointing them to serve in his cabinet.

He had earlier admitted that he was in the past Odinga’s right hand man being among those who founded the ODM party.

“Raila Odinga knows what is good for Kenya. I am sure that his stand to work with me for the progress, unity and stability of Kenya is the right decision at this point in time,” he stated.

 Ruto added “I was among those who started the Orange Democratic Movement  party. I was deputy partly leader to Raila Odinga .We walked together until Raila became the first prime minister of Kenya.In as much we were competing against each other the victory that I gained is for all Kenyans.”  

Most Kenyans are still surprised by the president’s recent political decisions, despite political analysts predicting a significant political shift in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Ruto has been drumming up support for Raila who is now eyeing on the African Union Commission chairmanship bid.

