President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto forms selection panels for SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC chair, members

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has formed selection panels for the recruitment of Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPΟΑ) chairpersons and members.

Head of Public service Felix Koskei on Thursday stated that the selection panels will oversee the recruitment process of new nominees.

“These selection panels were appointed in accordance with nominations from professional bodies, organisations, institutions, and State Offices that constitute the statutory membership of selection panels for recruitment to the specific Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices,” he said.

The public service Boss noted that the selection panels will ensure a smooth transition process as State Officers appointed to serve in the four constitutional commissions and offices for a period of six years come to an end.

“In that regard, and to facilitate the transition within the said bodies, His Excellency the President has today constituted the requisite Selection Panels for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as Chairpersons and Members to the Commissions and Offices,” he stated.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) selection panel shall consist of 8 members including Joshua Wambua ,Patrick Mtange,Monica Sifuna,Quresha Abdullahi,Amos Gathecha,Mary Kimonye,Lawrence Kibet and Samuel Kaumba.

 Those appointed in the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) selection panel include Edwin Makori, Jena Jalenga, Jasper Mbiuki, Suzan Chelagat, Patrick Wamoto, and Joan Machayo.

The 8 members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) selection panel are Florence Nyole,Timothy Odongo, Lerina Kariringah, Linda Musumba ,Janet Kung’u, Maimuna Mwaidau, Rueben Chirchir, and Mary Mwiandi.

Arthur Osiya,Justice Msagha Mbogholi ,Joyce Nyabuti ,Monica Wanjiru ,Raymond Nyeris and Caroline Naikena were also handpicked to govern the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPΟΑ) selection panel.

Koskei therefore urged members of the public to present their memoranda on the suitability of all the candidates who will be shortlisted by the respective selection panels to serve in the various commissions and offices.

State officers appointed as chairperson or members of the constitutional commissions and offices serve for a period of six years on non renewable contract term basis.

