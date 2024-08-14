President Ruto directs Universities to recall admission letters for students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – President William Ruto has directed all Public Universities to recall admission letters for students set to join the higher learning institutions and issue new ones with the amount of money parents can afford.

Speaking in Ogembo, Kisii after commissioning the Bomachoge Chache Affordable Housing Project Ruto assured that his government has increased the fund allocations to the education sector that will enable parents to pay less money.

Ruto said the admission letters previously issued to students indicating different course costs offered in the higher institutions were misleading, calling for their immediate withdrawal in line with the current budget allocations.

He explained that previous admission letters issued to students indicated a higher amount of the costs of the courses offered were not affordable to the majority of the parents.

“The letters issued by our universities were misleading because they were talking about the costs of the courses offered. We want letters to be released, those that were released earlier to be withdrawn and proper letters issued as per the amount of money the parent is able to pay ,” he stated.

Government increased budget allocations to fund the higher education sector from Sh 45 billion to Sh 82 billion.

“We have changed the delivery model because we have increased the money available for funding for our higher education from Sh45 billion to Sh82 billion,” said Ruto

