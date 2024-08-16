President Ruto directs Treasury to negotiate with TSC ahead of planned Teachers strike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has directed both Treasury and the Education ministries to negotiate with teachers’ unions to address grievances raised by teachers in efforts to avert looming strike.

Ruto said proper negotiations between the Teacher Service Commission (TSC), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT)and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) will facilitate the implementation of the 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) pending the planned teachers strike.

“We have agreed that the Treasury, Teachers Service Commission, and the teaching fraternity sit together and look at the possibilities of ensuring that we implement our commitment as a government to avoid unnecessary industrial action,” he said.

Ruto assured that the talks to be spearheaded soon by relevant ministries will help avoid learning interruptions as schools are set to re-open soon after the August holiday.

“So that engagement is going to happen, I want to tell the leadership of all those that are concerned and all the stakeholders to work together for the interests of our children and respect what is due for our teaching fraternity both at KNUT and KUPPET levels,” he stated.

Both KNUT and KUPPET issued their strike notices ahead of school re opening demanding the government to honour the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

KNUT Union Secretary General Collins Oyuu stated that TSC is yet to implement the second phase of the signed 2021-2025 CBA agreement.

In their demand the tutors want the government to fully implement the CBA agreement, promote stagnated teachers and convert the intern teacher’s contracts into Permanent and Pensionable terms.

On August 13 2024 Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua met with Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) officials to discuss the implementation of the Agreement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua stated that the meeting aimed at reaching a consensus on an array of grievances raised by the teachers and emphasized the importance of proactive measures to maintain industrial harmony.

“We must endeavor to arrest issues before they fester and lead to strikes. It is my desire to ensure comfort for both employees and employers, not only for industrial peace but also for enhanced productivity,” he said.

About The Author