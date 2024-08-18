Connect with us

President Ruto defends University funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – President William Ruto has defended the new university funding model, emphasizing its consideration for students’ varying levels of vulnerability.

Speaking during the University of Eastern Africa – Baraton Graduation Ceremony in Nandi County, the head of state indicated that the country needs a funding model that is not focusing on the university but focuses on the student.

“I am persuaded now that we need a funding model that is not focused on the university but focused on the student. A funding model that will not leave any child in Kenya behind but a funding model that recognizes that there are children that come from vulnerable families,” Ruto noted.

Ruto has also increased scholarships and loans for students in the new funding model from vulnerable families from 80% to 90%.

“I do not think it is correct for all of us to assume that we are all the same and that students from vulnerable families don’t need affirmative actions. They do and that is why in this new model we are increasing scholarship and loans for students for vulnerable families from 80% to 90%. I am persuaded that it is the right thing to do,” Ruto added.

He assured that no student will miss out on scholarships under the new funding model.The new funding model will benefit both Technical Vocational and Training Institutions (TVETS) and public universities through loans and scholarships.

On the other hand,Ruto celebrated the rapid  growth of Technical Institutions to 700,000 students.

“We have grown students from our technical education ecosystem from about 20,000 in 2009 now we are close to 700,000 students in our technical education, and we are making tremendous progress,” Ruto said.

The Baraton University awarded Ruto the Degree for his leadership and humanity services.

