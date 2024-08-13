Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commissions cancer center in Kisii to provide access to treatment for residents

Published

KISII, Kenya, Aug 13 – President Wiliam Ruto has commissioned the groundbreaking of a cancer center in Kisii to also serve as a center of excellence in providing residents with access to the specialized care close to home and reduce the need of travelling long distances to seek treatment and the surrounding neighboring counties.

The cancer center will be the third in the country after Nairobi and Mombasa to give patients an opportunity to access cancer services including diagnosis treatment and follow-up care making the process convenient to them.

In providing enhanced quality care and standard treatment Ruto said the center will be staffed with oncologists, surgeons, radiologists and healthcare professionals who have specialized in cancer care.

“this center has stalled for a long time. With the Saudi government, together with the Kenyan government we fund this project and build this cancer center in Kisii,” Said Ruto.

He said the contractor is on site and the construction will be complete within 18 months and he will visit to launch the project come 2026.

“Cancer is a killer disease which has drained many Kenyans, with early detection and advanced treatment and care, this center will significantly improve survival rates

With early detection, advanced treatments, and comprehensive care, a cancer center can significantly improve survival rates for cancer patients.

Ruto said going forward, cancer treatment will be free and it will be supported by the clinical illness fund and every Kenyan will get free cancer services under the universal Healthcare coverage.

President Ruto said the affordable housing project will benefit many residents in the region. He will end his visit in both Kisii and Nyamira counties tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

ROSEMARY ONCHARI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua meets KNUT officials ahead of impending teachers strike

Mutua emphasized the importance of proactive measures to maintain industrial harmony.

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 people die in morning road accident along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

NAKURU, kenya, Aug 13 – Five people were Tuesday killed in an early morning road accident along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway. According to Gilgil...

23 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges leaders against broad-based govt to prioritize uniting Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – President William Ruto has urged leaders against his newly reconstituted broad-based government to join in uniting Kenyans. The head...

35 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met forecasts intermittent cold weather

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that intermittent cold and cloudy conditions will affect several parts of the country...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court sets aside its orders barring issuance of Maisha Card

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The High Court has overturned an order halting the roll out of Maisha Card following an appeal by the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS refutes claims of mining activities at Tsavo National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has denied allegations of mining activities taking place in Tsavo East National Park. This...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya starvation cult leader pleads not guilty

The leader of a Kenyan cult who allegedly encouraged over 400 followers to starve themselves to death has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza, ODM have no coalition agreement: President Ruto

KISII, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement have not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed...

19 hours ago