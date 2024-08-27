Connect with us

President William Ruto with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he launched his campaign for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024.

Fifth Estate

President Ruto Champions Raila’s Bid for AU Chairmanship in Historic Nairobi Event

Published

As President of Kenya, I am deeply honored to extend a warm welcome to all distinguished guests and leaders gathered here in Nairobi. Your presence at this momentous event signifies not just a personal honor for our nation but also a profound commitment to the future of Africa.

Today, we have come together to announce Kenya’s nomination of Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Our meeting underscores a shared commitment to regional solidarity and integration in Eastern Africa, and a collective determination to act for the benefit of our citizens and the entire continent. With over 500 million people in our region, it is fitting that we now step forward to offer leadership under the principle of inter-regional rotation.

The challenges we face are complex and dynamic, ranging from political instability and governance issues to conflicts, insecurity, and climate change. These issues have trapped many communities between extreme drought and devastating flooding, revealing the urgent need for comprehensive and effective leadership.

Africa is undeniably on the rise, bolstered by an unprecedented demographic dividend and an unparalleled endowment of natural resources. The potential for sustainable green growth is immense, and it is time for Africa to recalibrate its institutions to fully harness this potential. We must transform our collective capacity to solve crises and turn potential into an engine of growth and inclusive prosperity for current and future generations.

To seize this moment, we need an African Union that can coordinate and drive continental agendas with efficacy, bringing Agenda 2063 to the forefront of our ambitions. This AU must be equipped with the necessary diplomatic, security, governance, financial, technological, and ecological leadership to advance beyond the Sustainable Development Goals to a more prosperous Africa for all its citizens.

The recent Africa Climate Summit highlighted the need for a transformative agenda, emphasizing the imperative for just, inclusive, and fair multilateral institutions. The Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action set forth significant pronouncements, urging us to industrialize while also decarbonizing using our abundant resources. Achieving this ambition requires starting at home, reforming our continental institutions, and aiming for greater self-reliance and a more prominent role in global governance.

Kenya is committed to upholding the Kigali Decision, contributing significantly to the AU budget, and pioneering the 0.2% levy on eligible imports. The global landscape demands we discard outdated practices and embrace new opportunities. Africa’s enhanced global profile offers a chance to transform our policies and institutions effectively.

Addressing the persistent issues of state fragility, forgotten conflicts, and humanitarian needs must remain a critical priority. Kenya is dedicated to supporting peace and stability in Sudan and Somalia, recognizing that our evolving geopolitical environment necessitates flexibility in technology and security.

In this context, Kenya proudly supports Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the AU Commission Chairmanship. As a seasoned statesman with a proven track record of transformative leadership, Odinga embodies the qualities of a visionary Pan-African leader. His commitment to democratic change and his accomplishments at national and regional levels make him exceptionally qualified for this role.

To facilitate his candidacy, we are establishing a secretariat led by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Ambassador Elkana Odembo, with diverse representation from across the AU regions. This assignment is a noble cause to bring our peoples and nations closer to a promising future. On behalf of the people of Kenya, I wish Hon. Odinga success in his bid to lead the African Union Commission, confident that he will make Africa proud and powerful.

