President Ruto Calls for Unity To Spur Development in The Country

BARINGO, Kenya Aug 3 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to unite and work together for the country’s development.

Speaking in the Chemolongot area of Tiaty in Baringo County on Friday, Ruto emphasized the importance of national unity and collaboration.

The President announced that he had completed the reconstitution of his National Accord Cabinet, aiming for a more peaceful and inclusive Kenya. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ending the insecurity that has plagued the North Rift region for decades, citing banditry, cattle rustling, and other retrogressive practices as major obstacles to development and peace.

“These retrogressive cultures will have to end, and no police officer or member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will leave this place before banditry stops,” he declared.

President Ruto visited Baringo to inspect several key initiatives aimed at accelerating development and enhancing the quality of life for residents. Among the government installations visited were the North Rift Technical and Vocational College and Chemolingot Kenya Medical Training College in Tiaty Constituency.

Accompanied by Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi, the President issued Title Deeds at Chemolongot and commissioned the Chemususu Water Supply Project in Eldama Ravine Constituency. He also launched the Last Mile Internet Connectivity Project in Eldama Ravine Constituency.

Kiharu MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Budget Committee, Ndindi Nyoro, urged fellow politicians to avoid divisive politics and focus on development. “This is the time for a renewed focus on development and economic growth,” Nyoro said, stressing the need for leaders to shift their focus from political rivalry to constructive discussions on critical matters such as youth employment and development projects. “Political infighting distracts from essential work needed to advance the nation,” he added.

Other leaders present included Tiaty MP William Kamket and his Baringo North counterpart, Joseph Makilap.

