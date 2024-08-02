Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto in Baringo in August 2, 2024.

World

President Ruto Calls for Unity To Spur Development in The Country

Published

BARINGO, Kenya Aug 3 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to unite and work together for the country’s development.

Speaking in the Chemolongot area of Tiaty in Baringo County on Friday, Ruto emphasized the importance of national unity and collaboration.

The President announced that he had completed the reconstitution of his National Accord Cabinet, aiming for a more peaceful and inclusive Kenya. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ending the insecurity that has plagued the North Rift region for decades, citing banditry, cattle rustling, and other retrogressive practices as major obstacles to development and peace.

“These retrogressive cultures will have to end, and no police officer or member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will leave this place before banditry stops,” he declared.

President Ruto visited Baringo to inspect several key initiatives aimed at accelerating development and enhancing the quality of life for residents. Among the government installations visited were the North Rift Technical and Vocational College and Chemolingot Kenya Medical Training College in Tiaty Constituency.

Accompanied by Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi, the President issued Title Deeds at Chemolongot and commissioned the Chemususu Water Supply Project in Eldama Ravine Constituency. He also launched the Last Mile Internet Connectivity Project in Eldama Ravine Constituency.

Kiharu MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Budget Committee, Ndindi Nyoro, urged fellow politicians to avoid divisive politics and focus on development. “This is the time for a renewed focus on development and economic growth,” Nyoro said, stressing the need for leaders to shift their focus from political rivalry to constructive discussions on critical matters such as youth employment and development projects. “Political infighting distracts from essential work needed to advance the nation,” he added.

Other leaders present included Tiaty MP William Kamket and his Baringo North counterpart, Joseph Makilap.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Jostling Intensifies for Deputy Party Leader Post Following Joho’s nomination to Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The race for the Deputy Party Leader position within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified following the nomination...

2 days ago

Top stories

I’m not a madman to sell Kenya’s airport, President Ruto says after social media claims

MOMBASA, Kenya July 29 – President William Ruto has refuted claims circulating among Kenyans, mainly on social media, that there are plans to sell...

5 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Announces Quick Passport Processing for Kenyans Securing Jobs Abroad, Flight Costs Covered

MOMBASA, Kenya July 28 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenyans who secure jobs abroad will receive their passports within a week.Speaking at...

5 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...

5 days ago

Top stories

Kenyans Have Until August 1 to Submit Views on Sh346 Billion Budget Cut Proposal

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 -The National Assembly has called on the public to submit their views and memoranda on the Division of Revenue (Amendment)...

5 days ago

Top stories

Atwoli Welcomes President Ruto’s Inclusion of ODM Members in Cabinet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 28 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has praised President William Ruto for nominating leaders from...

6 days ago

Top stories

Rousing Welcome for President Ruto In Mombasa After Naming Joho To Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto received a warm reception in Mombasa on Thursday, a day after nominating former Mombasa Governor Hassan...

July 26, 2024

Top stories

Blinken Stresses Need for Freedoms and Accountability in Call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Kenyan President William Ruto, emphasizing the need to respect democracy for better...

July 26, 2024