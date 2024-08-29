President Ruto advocates for win-win formula in elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has advocated for a win-win formula in elections during his Nyanza tour.

The head of state who spoke during the homecoming of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi emphasized that unity of purpose drives development nationwide.

“We can have a win-win formula. Nobody must lose for others to win. I want to call on all of us to unite and stand together with a common destiny,” said the president.

Ruto who is on an official tour of the South Nyanza region made a grand entry into Kisumu on Wednesday evening, weeks after a political reunion with his former ally turned chief rival, Raila Odinga.

His decision to collaborate closely with Raila, the political leader of the Luo Nyanza region, has endeared him to the people of Kisumu and the broader Nyanza region.

Ruto credited his partnership with Raila in forming a broad-based government as a key factor in steering the country in the right direction.

Earlier, he emphasized the importance of national unity, hinting at a newfound alliance between the people of Nyanza and his administration.

“The people of Nyanza, please join me in uniting the country. I ask you with humility to unite as one people, in one nation, with a common destiny, so that we can take Kenya to the next level,” he urged.

