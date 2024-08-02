Policeman killed in Moyale gun, grenade attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – A police officer has been killed after a unknown number of gunmen launched an attack at a checkpoint in the Sessi area of Moyale town, Marsabit.

According to a police report, three others including a civilian sustained serious during the incident which occured last night at the roadblock leading to the main Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Security has been beefed up in the area and a manhunt for the suspects is currently underway.

A civilian woman believed to be a revenue clerk with the county government, was also critically wounded in the attack, which was carried out by suspects armed with grenades and assault rifles.

The attackers arrived on board a motorcycle and opened fire at the multi-agency team that was manning the roadblock leading to Ethiopian border.

Police and witnesses said the attackers also lobbed two grenades at the team but they did not detonate.

Police suspect the attacker could be smugglers or terrorists who are trying to find a footing in the area.

The Moyale-Marsabit highway is one of the main routes used by human and drug smugglers.

The route, according to police is also a haven for terrorists trying to reach Isiolo and Nairobi.

The roadblocks mounted on the route have helped tame many crimes including terrorism.

Marsabit County police commander Leonard Kimaiyo said two police officers were seriously injured in the attack.

“They were targeted by criminals whose motive we are yet to establish. We lost one officer,” he said.

The injured were rushed to Moyale Sub-County Hospital, where one officer succumbed to severe upper limb injuries while undergoing treatment.

