Jimi Wanjigi. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Police summon Wanjigi over alleged funding of anti-government protests

The summons follows a recent police raid on Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home, triggered by an abandoned vehicle found outside his residence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Detectives in Nairobi have summoned businessman Jimi Wanjigi over allegations of funding anti-government protests.

The protests which began on June 18 with calls for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 later morphed into calls for the resignation of President William Ruto. Wanjigi is expected at the Nairobi Region DCI headquarters for questioning.

The summons follows a recent police raid on Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home, triggered by an abandoned vehicle found outside his residence, which Wanjigi’s son Maina said did not belong to the family.

Wanjigi later indicated that police raided his home in Nairobi because he took part in the Nane Nane protests on August 8.

Speaking to the media at his home in Muthaiga, Wanjigi said he went to the streets to offer support to the Gen Z but his presence was short because police targeted him.

“We were there for barely five minutes. We were teargassed like you cannot believe. Driving from town, we were chased to this home which has been under siege since that time,” he stated.

Wanjigi said the police should just issue summons if they want him for questioning.

“If you want me, just issue simple summons and I will appear where you want me. Stop looking for me in this house, you will never find me. We were not born yesterday,” he stated.

Police allege Wanjigi funded the Nane Nane protests on August 8, reportedly distributing money to youths on Limuru Road, though Capital FM has not independently verified this.

Wanjigi’s lawyer, Willis Otieno, criticized the government’s actions, likening them to past regimes targeting Wanjigi.

 After a failed arrest attempt, Wanjigi secured a court order halting his arrest, with Justice Bahati Mwamuye extending the order until September 19.

However, the judge did not prevent the filing of charges against Wanjigi.

Wanjigi has been a vocal critic of the government, especially since the protests in June, which resulted in at least 60 deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to the Kenya National Human Rights Commission.

