Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seize cache of crude weapons in house of GSU officer killer

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Members of the public in Kisumu thronged Kondele Police Station to witness a cache of crude weapons discovered in a suspect’s house.

The suspect is in police custody, according to the county police commander Kizito Mutoro.

The intense manhunt for those who killed a General Service Unit (GSU) officer in Kisumu early in the week, led detectives to a gangs’ hideouts.

Mutoro says the crude weapons are suspected to be used in terrorizing locals in the lakeside city and its environs.

The items recovered include, swords, police combat boots, arrows , several IDs and rungus.

Mutoro says there are other dangerous items, which were not displayed due to the number of members of the public present.

“The items recovered are here displayed to the public but there are some which we have not revealed,” said the officer.

He says the suspects have rented several houses, where they are operating their illegal activities.

Mutoro says police are closing on another suspect, who is on the run.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I can assure you, by tomorrow morning, we will have the suspect arrested,” he said.

Speaking to the press at Kondele police station on Saturday, Mutoro assured the public of their safety in the wake of items recovered from the suspect’s house.

On Sunday night, a GSU officer was killed in Manyatta, leading to a man hunt of the suspects behind the killing.

Already, one suspect is in police custody after his arrest at their rural home in Asembo, Rarieda sub county, Siaya County.

Mutoro says efforts are underway to arrest the accomplice of the suspect, who were naked by witnesses.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

State House Spokesman Mohamed defends Ruto’s relaunch of Uhuru-era projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed has defended President William Ruto over the relaunch of Uhuru-era projects. In his X...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police investigating incident where KWS ranger killed man before committing suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Police are investigating an incident where a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger shot man dead in Rongai Town, Kajiado...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC condemns arrest of MUHURi’s Khelef Khalifa

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) have condemned the unlawful detainment of Muslims for Human Right (MUHURI) Board member...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Special Economic Zones key to job creation for youths: Mudavadi

Mudavadi said that the government was committed to creating an environment that encourages investment and job creation among the youths.

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition challenging Supreme Court advisory on dissolution of parliament to be mentioned next month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – A petition challenging the Supreme Court advisory seeking the dissolution of Parliament will be mentioned next month. This is...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi stresses commitment to enhance service delivery in Public Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has underscored his commitment to enhance efficiency and accountability of public service delivery...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First modern liquid oxygen manufacturing plant to be constructed at Tatu Industrial Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16 – Hewatele held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of East Africa’s first modern liquid oxygen manufacturing plant set to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour Ministry introducing early warning systems to address potential industrial unrest – CS Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has asserted that the Ministry is introducing early warning systems to...

22 hours ago