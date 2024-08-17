Police seize cache of crude weapons in house of GSU officer killer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 17 – Members of the public in Kisumu thronged Kondele Police Station to witness a cache of crude weapons discovered in a suspect’s house.

The suspect is in police custody, according to the county police commander Kizito Mutoro.

The intense manhunt for those who killed a General Service Unit (GSU) officer in Kisumu early in the week, led detectives to a gangs’ hideouts.

Mutoro says the crude weapons are suspected to be used in terrorizing locals in the lakeside city and its environs.

The items recovered include, swords, police combat boots, arrows , several IDs and rungus.

Mutoro says there are other dangerous items, which were not displayed due to the number of members of the public present.

“The items recovered are here displayed to the public but there are some which we have not revealed,” said the officer.

He says the suspects have rented several houses, where they are operating their illegal activities.

Mutoro says police are closing on another suspect, who is on the run.

“I can assure you, by tomorrow morning, we will have the suspect arrested,” he said.

Speaking to the press at Kondele police station on Saturday, Mutoro assured the public of their safety in the wake of items recovered from the suspect’s house.

On Sunday night, a GSU officer was killed in Manyatta, leading to a man hunt of the suspects behind the killing.

Already, one suspect is in police custody after his arrest at their rural home in Asembo, Rarieda sub county, Siaya County.

Mutoro says efforts are underway to arrest the accomplice of the suspect, who were naked by witnesses.

