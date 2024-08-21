Police seek more time to detain Nakuru serial killer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 21 – A suspected serial killer believed to have murdered three women and a girl was presented before a Molo court today.

Thirty-year-old Ezekiel Sakwa Mwangi who was arrested in Ngata area of Rongai Sub-County appeared before Molo Senior Principal Magistrate, Elena Gathoni.

Mwangi is believed to have sexually abused his victims and tortured them before killing them.

The bodies of all the victims who include an eight-year-old girl were found dumped in bushes and maize plantations.

The victim were killed on different dates and places in Rongai, Nakuru County.

He was presented in court through a miscellaneous application filed by the prosecution seeking to hold him in custody for 30 days to allow conclusion of investigations.

Prosecutor Peninah Owanda police required more days to gather additional information about the suspect and the victims

The court granted the application and ordered that the suspect be held at Menengai Police station September 19 when the case will be mentioned.

