Crime scene detectives also found a red scraf and rubber shoes next to the victim/FILE

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — Police in Nairobi have opened an investigation over a possible murder following the discovery of a lifeless body of a female along Ngong Road.

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

Crime scene detectives also found a red scraf and rubber shoes next to the victim.

“We do not know what happened for now. We are open to all theories,” Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei remarked commenting on the discovery on Tuesday.

A preliminary assessment of the victim estimated her age at 50.

Police are pursuing a possibility the woman was murdered elsewhere before her body was dumped by the roadside.

The investigation, which will include an autopsy, will further seek to uncover the probable motive.

