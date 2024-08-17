Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police investigating incident where KWS ranger killed man before committing suicide

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Police are investigating an incident where a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger shot man dead in Rongai Town, Kajiado before turning the gun on himself.

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC condemns arrest of MUHURi’s Khelef Khalifa

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) have condemned the unlawful detainment of Muslims for Human Right (MUHURI) Board member...

27 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Special Economic Zones key to job creation for youths: Mudavadi

Mudavadi said that the government was committed to creating an environment that encourages investment and job creation among the youths.

54 mins ago
NATIONAL NEWS

Petition challenging Supreme Court advisory on dissolution of parliament to be mentioned next month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – A petition challenging the Supreme Court advisory seeking the dissolution of Parliament will be mentioned next month. This is...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi stresses commitment to enhance service delivery in Public Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has underscored his commitment to enhance efficiency and accountability of public service delivery...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First modern liquid oxygen manufacturing plant to be constructed at Tatu Industrial Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 16 – Hewatele held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of East Africa’s first modern liquid oxygen manufacturing plant set to...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour Ministry introducing early warning systems to address potential industrial unrest – CS Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has asserted that the Ministry is introducing early warning systems to...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop seeking sympathy, UDA tells Malala over Gachagua impeachment claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Interim United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Hassan Omar has warned his predecessor Cleophas Malala against imputing improper motives...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICD apologizes after public uproar on Form 3 Biology textbook blaming indecent dressing for rape

KICD which is the body mandated by approving curriculum texts in the country asserted that some aspects of the book published by East African...

22 hours ago