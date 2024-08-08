Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police disperse group of protestors in Nairobi CBD

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – A group  of people attempting to hold protests along  Tom Mboya and Moi Avenue streets in the Nairobi Central Business District(CBD) have been  dispersed with teargas by the police  amid tight security countrywide ahead of the Nane Nane Match.

The small group of protestors who made it to the CBD on Thursday Morning decried how the police are handling the Nane Nane March protests criticizing their use of tear gas canisters to  disperse peaceful protestors attempting to  march and make their way to the CBD.

Several rounds of tear gas canisters were lobbed at the group as they were trying to assemble at Archive area along both Tom mboya and Moi Avenue streets with heavy police presence deployed along the major streets and roads across the city ready to deal with the protestors.

“Why do we have to have demonstrations that are met with force every time? We are here outside Archives there was no one who was violent here the protestors are peaceful we are just assembling because it is our right to picket and present our petition to the authorities including the government,” a Gen Z protestor remarked.

Most businesses in the Nairobi CBD also remained closed with fear of being infiltrated by goons during the protests as witnessed in previous rounds of demonstrations where goons attacked and destroyed properties causing mayhem.

Police deployed along major roads heading to the Central Business District mounted several roadblocks conducting passenger checks aimed at isolating protesters attempting to enter the CBD.

“Please don’t occupy the front seat or go seat at the back because police are inspecting public service vehicles and you appear to be a Gen Z,” a matatu conductor told a passenger who had just boarded the Matatu at City stadium along Jogoo road to town.

Heavy tension still remains within the CBD as Nairobians watch the planned anti government protests against the government.

The youth-led protests kicked off officially on   June 18 where demonstrators occupied Parliament on June 25 2024 marking history in the country.

