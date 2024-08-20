Police chiefs among 8 arrested over ‘escape’ of Kware serial killer from Gigiri Police Station

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Top police chiefs are among eight arrested in connection with the escape of a serial killer from Gigiri Police Station, in what is suspected to be an elaborate inside job.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli sAID that those arrested include the divisional and station commanders.

This lapse at the station allowed the escape of Collins Jumaisi, a suspect in the Kware murders of young women, along with 12 others on Monday night.

A police report revealed that the escape was only discovered during breakfast time at dawn.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering the officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station,” Masengeli said as he led top police chiefs, including Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, to the scene.

“I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night, including the Gigiri Subcounty police commander, OCS, duty officer, station guards, and report office personnel,” he told reporters.

Investigations show that the inmates cut a wire mesh that formed part of the cell’s security and scaled a perimeter wall before escaping.

