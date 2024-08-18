Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police called in to avert chaos between rival groups at Kao La Amani AIC, Eldoret

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – Police were on Sunday called in to avert chaos between rival factions at the Kao La Amani African Inland Church in Eldoret.

This is after worshipers were blocked from attending the service due to a leadership and financial row.

The church has more than 2,000 members most of whom were shocked to find the doors to church locked with posters pinned on the doors.

Two factions are figting over leadership of the church one of the groups who locked the church said they did not want their pastors and officials elected last week to head the local church council.

The recently elected local church council led by Joel Kimisoi were to take over today but could not access the church as it was locked.

“You can talk to our bishop about all issues but we are peaceful and praising God”, said Kimisoi.

Most of the worshippers held prayers in groups outside the church before leaving fearing chaos.

