Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

John Mbadi takes oath as Treasury Cabinet Secretary on August 8, 2024. /PCS.

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: New Cabinet Secretaries take oath at State House

Published

19 new Cabinet Secretaries were sworn in on Thursday following approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

They include Kindiki Kithure (Interior), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), and Justin Muturi (Public Service) who were all reinstated.

Others reinstated include Alice Wahome (Lands), Davis Chirchir (Roads), Soipan Tuya (Defence) and Aden Duale (Environment).

Four of the nominees were picked from Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party including John Mbadi (Treasury), Hassan Joho (Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).

The rest who include Deborah Barasa (Health), Julius Migos (Education), Andrew Muhia (Agriculture), Eric Mureithi Muga (Water), and Margaret Nyambura (ICT) are new faces.

The new Cabinet Secretaries were approved by the MPs Committee on Appointments, which rejected Stella Lang’at, the nominee for the Gender docket.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lang’at is suited for many roles, Cabinet is not one of them: Ichung’wah

As he moved the special motion on the vetting report, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah pointed out that the rejection of Lang’at’s nomination does not...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto picks Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG

Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination of Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG on...

July 30, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...

July 28, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

July 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah to contest Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet for being anti-multiparty

Omtatah told news reporters on Wedensday the nominations contravene the Constitution by offending the spirit of multi-partism.

July 24, 2024

Top stories

Sifuna Lauds President Ruto’s Decision to Dissolve Cabinet

The changes come after weeks of persistent criticism from Gen Z, who argued that the Cabinet Secretaries had failed and called for a comprehensive...

July 11, 2024

Top stories

Ex-Defence CS Duale Thanks President Ruto for Cabinet Opportunity

In announcing the changes on Thursday, President Ruto stated that only his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who now oversees...

July 11, 2024

Top stories

You’re all fired! Ruto tells all Cabinet Secretaries in shocking changes

The action follows pressure from the GenZ youths who demanded changes and accountability in government.

July 11, 2024