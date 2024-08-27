Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he launched his campaign for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024.

World

PICTURE STORY: It’s Raila’s Day As Region Rallies Behind Him for AUC post

Published

President William Ruto has hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a “veteran mobilizer for positive change,” expressing strong confidence in his ability to lead the African Union Commission (AUC).

He made the endorsement on Tuesday when he hosted regional leaders at the launch of Odinga’s candidacy at State House, Nairobi.

The launch was attended by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and former presidents Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria as well as prime ministers and other delegates from the continent.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News