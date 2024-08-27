PICTURE STORY: It’s Raila’s Day As Region Rallies Behind Him for AUC post

President William Ruto has hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a “veteran mobilizer for positive change,” expressing strong confidence in his ability to lead the African Union Commission (AUC).
He made the endorsement on Tuesday when he hosted regional leaders at the launch of Odinga’s candidacy at State House, Nairobi.
The launch was attended by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and former presidents Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria as well as prime ministers and other delegates from the continent.