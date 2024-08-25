Philippines urged to stop ‘infringing actions’ – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The China Coast Guard on Sunday urged the Philippines to immediately cease “infringing actions” after a Philippine vessel illegally intruded into waters near Xianbin Reef in the Nansha Islands of China and collided with a Chinese coast guard vessel.

Without permission from the Chinese government, the Philippine vessel No 3002 approached near Xianbin Reef and persistently engaged in dangerous maneuvers as it approached Chinese Coast Guard vessels conducting normal navigation missions, the China Coast Guard said in a terse statement on its WeChat account.

Gan Yu, the China Coast Guard spokesman, said that the Philippine vessel illegally entered waters near the Xianbin Reef without permission from the Chinese government, prompting the Chinese Coast Guard to implement control measures.

At 2:12 pm, the Philippine vessel disregarded solemn warnings from China and intentionally collided with Chinese Coast Guard vessel No 21551 in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, and the full responsibility lies with the Philippines, he said.

“We warn the Philippines to immediately cease their provocative infringement; otherwise, the Philippines will bear full responsibility for any ensuing consequences,” he added.

