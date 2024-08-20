Philippines urged to halt infringing provocations: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Aug 20 — The China Coast Guard took control measures on Monday against Philippine Coast Guard vessels, which successively intruded into the waters near Xianbin Reef and Ren’ai Reef, as the Chinese side accused the Philippines of “attempting to seek a long-term presence” at Xianbin Reef.

One of the Philippine vessels “deliberately rammed” a Chinese law enforcement ship “in a dangerous manner” at Xianbin Reef, causing a collision, Chinese authorities said on Monday, noting that the China Coast Guard’s response was “professional, standardized, reasonable and lawful”.

On Monday, the CCG issued five consecutive statements, detailing the provocative actions of the two Philippine Coast Guard vessels and releasing video footage of one Philippine vessel deliberately ramming a Chinese ship twice at Xianbin Reef.

Gan Yu, a spokesman for the CCG, said in a statement that two Philippine Coast Guard vessels illegally intruded into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Reef in China’s Nansha Islands without the Chinese government’s permission, prompting the CCG to take control measures in accordance with the law.

At 3:24 am, one of the Philippine vessels ignored multiple stern warnings from the Chinese side and deliberately rammed a Chinese law enforcement vessel in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, causing a collision, he said, noting that the responsibility for this lies entirely with the Philippine side.

However, the Philippine Coast Guard’s provocations did not stop at Xianbin Reef.

At around 6 am on Monday, the Philippine vessel that deliberately rammed the Chinese ship ignored repeated warnings and navigation controls from the Chinese side, and illegally intruded into the waters near Ren’ai Reef following its provocation at Xianbin Reef, according to the CCG.

Gan said in a separate statement that the CCG also took control measures against the offending Philippine vessel in accordance with the law and regulations.

The Philippine side’s repeated provocations have violated the temporary arrangement between China and the Philippines on the supply of living materials to a Philippine warship, which has been illegally grounded at Ren’ai Reef for 25 years, seriously infringing on China’s sovereignty and severely undermining regional peace and stability, Gan said. “We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease its infringing provocations. Otherwise, it will bear all the consequences arising from such actions,” he added.

In another statement, Gan said that the CCG monitored and controlled the Philippine vessels effectively during the whole process in accordance with laws and regulations.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Xianbin and Ren’ai reefs, and their adjacent waters,” he said. “The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law, resolutely thwart any infringements and provocations, and safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that the Philippines’ action at Xianbin Reef was “attempting to resupply a Philippine Coast Guard vessel anchored in the reef’s lagoon, seeking to achieve a long-term presence”.

She emphasized that Xianbin Reef, which is part of China’s Nansha Islands, is both China’s inherent territory and an uninhabited reef.

“This action by the Philippines has seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty, gravely violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and severely jeopardized peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Mao said.

“China firmly opposes such actions and will continue to take resolute and strong measures in accordance with the law to safeguard its territorial and maritime rights and interests, and to uphold the DOC.”

According to media reports, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel entered the lagoon of the reef without China’s permission in April and has been there since then.

Liu Lin, a professor of international strategy at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said that with the recent provocations by the Philippines, the scope of the China-Philippines dispute in the South China Sea has now expanded to Xianbin Reef, in addition to Huangyan Island and Ren’ai Reef.

“The Philippines is attempting to establish a permanent presence on the uninhabited Xianbin Reef by keeping a vessel anchored there,” she said. “Meanwhile, it also intends to divert China’s attention through this move, although it’s fully aware of China’s vigilant stance regarding its intentions.”

However, China is resolutely determined to ensure that the Philippines’ objectives will not be achieved, Liu emphasized.

Additionally, China’s statements serve as a clear warning and deterrent, the expert noted.

“Should the Philippine side continue to escalate its provocations, China’s countermeasures will inevitably escalate accordingly,” she said.

