Philip Thigo Among Three Kenyans Honoured By Mozilla

Philip Thigo, Special Envoy on Technology in Kenya, is among 25 honourees for The 2nd Annual Rise25 Awards, by Mozilla.

The award celebrates these individuals for leading the next wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) – using philanthropy, collective power and the principles of open source to make sure the future of AI is responsible, trustworthy, inclusive, and centred around human dignity. This year’s cohort will be honoured during a special ceremony on the evening of Tuesday, August 13 at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

Thigo is one of three Kenyans that have made it to the top cohort that has six Africans – two South Africans and one Senegalese. He was selected under the Advocates category, which includes policymakers, activists, and thinkers ensuring AI is developed ethically, inclusively, and transparently.

“I want to congratulate my fellow honorees: I am truly humbled to be counted among this tribe dedicated to keeping hashtag#AI safe, secure, inclusive, and trustworthy for everyone. This recognition is dedicated to my family, team and partners—it really does take a village,” he stated.

“In a world increasingly fragmented, with AI concentrated in the hands of a few countries and companies, my work focuses on ensuring that all voices are included in its governance, development, and use. This is crucial for the global majority, who must not only be users but empowered with the capability to develop and leverage this life-changing technology. It is essential that policymakers, despite their fears, govern Ai for innovation to thrive.”

This category also includes those who are adept at translating complex AI concepts for the broader public — including journalists, content creators, and cultural commentators.

The second Kenyan, Kathleen Siminyu, is under the Builders Category. These are the architects of trustworthy AI, including engineers and data scientists dedicated to developing AI’s open-source language infrastructure. They focus on technical proficiency and responsible and ethical construction. Their work ensures AI is secure, accessible, and reliable, aiming to create tools that empower and advance society

The third Kenyan, Angela Lungati, is under the Change Agents category. These are challengers that lead the way in diversifying AI, bringing varied community voices into tech.

“Receiving the award is an honor and I am appreciative of the recognition of the important role technology and AI can play in impacting the lives of disenfranchised communities of we ensure that it is accessible to everyone,” she stated.

They focus on inclusivity in AI development, ensuring technology serves and represents everyone, especially those historically excluded from the tech narrative.

They are community leaders, corporate leaders, activists and outside-the-box thinkers finding ways to amplify the impacts of AI for marginalized communities. Their work fosters an AI environment of equality and empowerment.

“At Mozilla, we believe the most groundbreaking innovations arise when people of all kinds of backgrounds come together to collaborate and openly trade ideas,” said Mark Surman, President of Mozilla.

“This approach to innovation — grounded in strong pillars of experimentation and community — has defined our work over the past 25 years, fueling global movements around open-source innovation, online privacy and trustworthy AI.”

This year’s awards build upon the success of last year’s Rise25 Awards which were held in Berlin, Germany, bringing to life what a future trustworthy Internet could look like.

