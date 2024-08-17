Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition challenging Supreme Court advisory on dissolution of parliament to be mentioned next month

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – A petition challenging the Supreme Court advisory seeking the dissolution of Parliament will be mentioned next month.

This is after a five-judge bench was constituted to hear the consolidated petitions against the advisory opinion on a priority basis.

In September 21, 2020, Chief Justice emeritus David Maraga advised the President to dissolve Parliament for failure to enact legislation required to implement the two-thirds gender representation principle.

This is after he received received six petitions seeking advise to dissolve parliament pursuant to Article 261(7) as read with Articles 27(3) & (8), 81(b) and 100 of the Constitution, on account of failure to enact legislation giving effect to the principle in Article 81(b), popularly known as the two-thirds Gender Rule.

