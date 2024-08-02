Connect with us

Patrick Amoth confirmed as Health DG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The National Assembly has officially appointed Patrick Omwanda Amoth as the new Director-General for Health, following a favorable recommendation from both the National Assembly and Senate Health Committees.

Amoth who has been serving in an acting capacity for the past four years, demonstrated extensive knowledge and experience essential for the role leading the committees to affirm that he meets all statutory and constitutional requirements necessary for the position.

During the approval process, chair of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health, Robert Pukose highlighted Amoth’s qualifications and his compliance with relevant legal provisions.

“The Committees having considered the suitability, competence, experience and integrity of Dr. Amoth following the approval process, and taking into account its observations and findings, and pursuant to the Provisions of the Constitution, Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, (Cap. 7 F), the Health Act (Cap.241) the National Assembly Standing Orders and the Senate Standing Orders, recommend that Parliament approves the nomination of Dr. Patrick Omwanda Amoth, EBS for appointment as the Director General for Health under Section 16 of the Health Act, (Cap. 241),’ said Pukose.

“The Committees’ observed further that the issues raised in the memorandum which had been received was satisfactorily responded by the nominee,” he added.

Seconding the motion, Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Hon. Patrick Munene Ntwiga praised Dr. Amoth for his patience, noting that he has served in an acting capacity for an extended period.

“I want to tell this House today and the country that we finally have a man in Dr. Amoth who will lead the Ministry of Health as the Director-General of Health, offering solid counsel and advice to the Cabinet Secretary,” said Munene.

“I have known Dr. Amoth for quite a while. He has the experience, knowledge, and passion for the Ministry of Health. He is a person with networks across the world that will benefit this country. Dr. Amoth commands respect and authority within the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Support for Dr. Amoth’s nomination was echoed by Chuka Igambang’ombe Member of Parliament (MP) Patrick Munene, who praised his dedication and resilience throughout his tenure.

“Amoth is well-equipped to lead the Ministry of Health and will provide valuable guidance to the incoming Cabinet Secretary,” he remarked.

Majority Party Whip Silvanus Osoro, emphasized Amoth’s critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting his proactive efforts to educate the public on safety measures.

He lamented that despite his significant contributions during such a challenging time, Amoth had remained in an acting role until now.

“He was still serving in an acting role. Many Kenyans wondered how someone as qualified as he was could serve in an acting capacity for so many years. I do not understand why it has taken six years for people to recognize that he needed to be appointed to the position substantively,” Osoro said.

The new DG has over 30 years of experience in health systems management, reproductive health and public health at community, country, regional and global level.

He has been acting as the Director General for Health since January 2020.

