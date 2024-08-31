Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The vehicle was traveling from the city center towards Rongai when the passenger alighted/FILE

County News

Passenger dies after tragic fall while alighting from moving PSV

Police say the incident, which occurred at around 8 pm, involved a Patrames Travels Sacco operated Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – A passenger died after tripping and falling on the tarmac while alighting from a vehicle on Friday night along Lang’ata Road near the Carnivore.

Police say the incident, which occurred at around 8 pm, involved a Patrames Travels Sacco operated Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

The vehicle was traveling from the city center towards Rongai when the passenger alighted.

“As a result, he fell, hit his head on the road, and sustained fatal injuries,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News.

Police moved the body to City Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Detectives have launched a probe into the incident.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Pedestrian killed in Nyali crash involving multiple vehicles

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was knocked down while crossing the road was pronounced dead on arrival at Jocham Hospital.

June 1, 2024

Kenya

Fatalities surge to 17 in Kisumu-Nairobi road accident after 6 succumbed

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 29 – The death toll in the aftermath of a road accident along the Kisumu-Nairobi road has climbed to 17. The...

January 29, 2024

County News

Driver in Twins Bridge crash charged for causing deaths by reckless driving

Clement Kiarie, 34, was also charged with using a wrong insurance policy cover when he was presented before a Senior Resident Magistrate in Molo...

January 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

47 injured following traffic crash along Londiani-Muhoroni Road

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the incident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered of the road...

December 22, 2023

Featured

Soul’D Out by Capital FM and Redfox Communications: Celebrating Soul Music in Style at Carnivore on December 30th

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – Capital FM and Redfox Communications are gearing up for end of year’s most anticipated Soul event, Soul’D Out, a...

December 21, 2023

County News

12 dead in a road crash at Voi’s Ndii area along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Voi OCPD Bernstein Shari said the PSV operated by Genesis Shuttle collided head-on with the transit trailer resulting in several on the spot deaths.

September 7, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

2 people die in road accident along Nairobi-Nakuru highway in 20 vehicle pile-up

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 15 – Two people died in a road accident at Muguga area along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway A priest and his wife...

July 15, 2023

Kenya

Five people killed in Nakuru-Gilgil Road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Five people were on Thursday morning killed in a road accident along the Nakuru-Gilgil Highway. According to police, the...

January 26, 2023