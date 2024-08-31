Passenger dies after tragic fall while alighting from moving PSV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – A passenger died after tripping and falling on the tarmac while alighting from a vehicle on Friday night along Lang’ata Road near the Carnivore.

Police say the incident, which occurred at around 8 pm, involved a Patrames Travels Sacco operated Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

The vehicle was traveling from the city center towards Rongai when the passenger alighted.

“As a result, he fell, hit his head on the road, and sustained fatal injuries,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News.

Police moved the body to City Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Detectives have launched a probe into the incident.

