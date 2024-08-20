Parts of Rift Valley, Western Kenya to receive heavy rains – Kenya Met

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Counties in the North Western parts of Rift Valley and Western Kenya are set to receive heavy rains, the weather man has revealed.

According to the Kenya Meteorological department Rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm is expected over parts of West pokot, Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, Transnzoia, and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties during Tuesday 20 August to Monday 26th August, 2024.

David Gikungu, Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department warned that the regions set for high rainfall are at risk of witnessing possible spread of waterborne and Vector borne diseases including diarrhea and Malaria particularly in areas with poor drainage urging residents to take necessary action.

“Areas expected to receive more than 50 mm of weekly total rainfall have a high likelihood of occurrence of waterborne diseases and Vector borne diseases especially in areas with poor drainage. Residents are advised to be on the lookout for such diseases and take necessary action,” stated Gikungu.

The Weather man further warned of cold nights over the period with expected low night-time temperatures predicted to drop below 10°C in some parts of the Central Highlands, Rift Valley, and the South-eastern lowlands.

Minimum temperature of less than 10°C will be experienced in parts of Nyahururu, Nyandarua, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Meru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties.

“Areas expected to experience less than 10°C have a high likelihood of occurrence of cold weather diseases such as Asthma, pneumonia, common cold and flu. Residents are advised to be on the lookout for such diseases and take necessary action,” said Gikungu.

The Met department stated that high daytime temperatures above 30°C will be witnessed in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western regions for a week starring Tuesday August 20 2024 while Intermittent cold and cloudy Conditions expected in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, and Rift Valley until August 26 2024.

“Residents living in areas expected to experience temperatures of more than 35°C have a high risk of being infected with skin diseases e.g. skin rash !” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author