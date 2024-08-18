Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents to pay only 5 percent fees for University Band 1 students in new funding model

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Government’s scholarship for students joining Universities under the Band one category will cover up to 70 percent according to the new University funding model.

Government’s Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has revealed that students classified in Band one category under the new funding model will access 25 percent loan cover from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) topping up to the 70 percent fees scholarship from government to fund their education.

Mwaura stated that the family for students placed under Band 1 category considered the most needy and vulnerable will only be required to contribute 5 percent as part of their fees.

 “For Band 1 the government scholarship will cover 70 percent, the loan will cover 25 percent, making the total support 95 percent. The family will contribute 5 percent, and the upkeep loan will be Sh60,000,”he revealed.

Under Band 2 category students will receive 60 percent scholarship from the government with a 30 percent tuition loan where the family will be required to pay 10 percent of the fees.

Students classified under this category will as well receive Sh55, 000 as upkeep during their period of study.

Mwaura noted that the band any student belongs to depends on the amount the applicant placed as family income while applying for the government scholarship.

For Band 3 category students will receive up to 50 percent scholarship and 30 percent tuition loan where the family will be required to contribute 20 percent.

Mwaura stated that the government will contribute 40 percent as scholarship for Students placed under Band 4 category with 30 percent loan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The government has grouped families whose income does not exceed Sh120,000 but is above Sh70,000. In this group, the government scholarship will cover 40 percent while the loan will cover 30 percent. The family will pay 30 percent of the fees,” he noted.

In Band 5 category students will be required to pay 40 per cent of the fees while they will receive 30 percent tuition loan and 30 percent scholarship from the government for their studies.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Aviation Workers Union postpones planned strike to allow for talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has postponed its planned strike for two weeks to allow for talks over...

14 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends University funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – President William Ruto has defended the new university funding model, emphasizing its consideration for students’ varying levels of vulnerability....

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police called in to avert chaos between rival groups at Kao La Amani AIC, Eldoret

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – Police were on Sunday called in to avert chaos between rival factions at the Kao La Amani African Inland...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt urges public not to share photos of suspected mpox cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Ministry of Health has warned the public against sharing photos of suspected cases of Monkeypox (Mpox) disease. Public...

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Norwegian woman claims she was assaulted, robbed in Kilimani, cops not helping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – A Norwegian woman has protested police inaction in a case she says she was assaulted by three women and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt expanding availability of clean water across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government is increasingly making clean drinking water accessible to more Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.  The President...

1 hour ago
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has made significant progress in improving people’s lives: Oparanya

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 18 – Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya now says the government has made significant progress in improving the livelihood of Kenyans. Oparanya...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua: Caveat in Nakuru land to be lifted

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – President William Ruto’s Administration is working on lifting the caveat for residents of Mauche and other neighboring areas to...

1 hour ago