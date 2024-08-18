Parents to pay only 5 percent fees for University Band 1 students in new funding model

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Government’s scholarship for students joining Universities under the Band one category will cover up to 70 percent according to the new University funding model.

Government’s Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has revealed that students classified in Band one category under the new funding model will access 25 percent loan cover from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) topping up to the 70 percent fees scholarship from government to fund their education.

Mwaura stated that the family for students placed under Band 1 category considered the most needy and vulnerable will only be required to contribute 5 percent as part of their fees.

“For Band 1 the government scholarship will cover 70 percent, the loan will cover 25 percent, making the total support 95 percent. The family will contribute 5 percent, and the upkeep loan will be Sh60,000,”he revealed.

Under Band 2 category students will receive 60 percent scholarship from the government with a 30 percent tuition loan where the family will be required to pay 10 percent of the fees.

Students classified under this category will as well receive Sh55, 000 as upkeep during their period of study.

Mwaura noted that the band any student belongs to depends on the amount the applicant placed as family income while applying for the government scholarship.

For Band 3 category students will receive up to 50 percent scholarship and 30 percent tuition loan where the family will be required to contribute 20 percent.

Mwaura stated that the government will contribute 40 percent as scholarship for Students placed under Band 4 category with 30 percent loan.

“The government has grouped families whose income does not exceed Sh120,000 but is above Sh70,000. In this group, the government scholarship will cover 40 percent while the loan will cover 30 percent. The family will pay 30 percent of the fees,” he noted.

In Band 5 category students will be required to pay 40 per cent of the fees while they will receive 30 percent tuition loan and 30 percent scholarship from the government for their studies.

