NATIONAL NEWS

Only a fool doesn’t change his mind: Joho on working with Ruto

Joho acknowledged a change of heart and stated his intention to collaborate with the President for the betterment of the nation.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 4 – The nominee for the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy, Hassan Joho, has expressed his readiness and willingness to work with President William Ruto, despite having been a vocal critic of his administration since it came into power.

During a parliamentary session, Joho responded to a question from Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda, where he acknowledged a change of heart and stated his intention to collaborate with the President for the betterment of the nation.

“During your preamble, you thanked His Excellency the President for nominating you, which is why you are here before this committee,” Lesuuda remarked. “You have been publicly known for saying, ‘I don’t ever dream of engaging with Ruto. Why would I speak to Ruto?'”

Joho, the former Mombasa Governor, had previously been a staunch critic of the Kenya Kwanza Administration, stating his unwillingness to join or show any affiliation with the government.

“Only a fool doesn’t change his mind,” Joho declared. “This is a clarion call to serve the country. I have been a critic, and now I have been given an opportunity to make a difference.”

The nominee assured the National Assembly Committee, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, that he would bring vibrancy and new ideas to ensure effective delivery to the people of Kenya.

“I have been critical of this government, but it’s time to realize we are serving one nation, one people,” Joho stated.

