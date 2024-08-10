Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM mulls third DPL post, Wanga tipped to take Party Chair slot

The National Executive Committee had recommended Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherriff Nassir as Deputy Party Leaders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is considering an amendment to create a third Deputy Leader slot in an attempt to address delicate regional interests in filling vacant positions left by top officials who joined President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the National Executive Committee had recommended Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherriff Nassir as Deputy Party Leaders.

The party currently has two Deputy Party Leader position which were held by former governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

“As you may have noticed, the Central Committee has proposed three names for Deputy Party Leader. We will be making a recommendation to the NEC and the NGC to make the necessary changes to our constitution to reflect this,” Sifuna stated on Friday.

The Party also recommended Homa Bay Governor Glady Wanga’s appoitment as Party Chairperson replacing John Mbadi who has joined the executive as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and his Turkana South counterpart John Ariko were proposed to serve as the party’s Vice Chairpersons while Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu was picked as the party’s Secretary for Political Affairs.

The committee recomended Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga to serve as Deputy Organising Secretary while Rahab Robi, who serves as Migori County Executive Committee member, was proposed to serve as Secretary of Publicity and Information.

Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai was also recommended as Secretary for Special Programs and Social Welfare.

The Executive Committee urged tolerance within the party amid jostling over vacant positions.

“Whilst not all of us can lead at the same time, we wish to encourage those who may not get the nod that there will always be space for all of you to contribute,” ODM said.

