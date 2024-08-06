ODM leadership contest raging on with women lawmakers rooting for Wanga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — Jostling for the top leadership positions within the ODM party is raging on with women legislators rooting for Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s appoitment to a senior party position.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the lawmakers decried the party’s continued failure to meet the two-thirds gender threshold in the composition of top organs including the Central Committee.

Four senior slots including two Deputy Party Leader positions fell vacant following the nomination of senior officials to Cabinet, with the law requiring their resignations.

Deputy Party Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, as well as Party Chairperson John Mbadi and Secretary for Political Affiars Opiyo Wandayi are among five allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga nominated to Cabinet.

The legislators said the imminent restructuring of ODM’s leadership should take into account the need to include women in top positions.

“We are going to see a restructuring at the top. In the new restructuring, we need one a woman on the table and we are consulting the leadership,” said Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu.

Track record

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko boasted of Wanga’s track record as Homabay Governor adding she had spearheaded the party’s growth as county Chairperson.

“As women we are saying in the changes we must have a woman. He will be in the decision making and voice affirmative group issues,” Mboko stated.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, a KANU lawmaker, emphasized need for top organs within political outfits to welcome women leadership.

“We want the boys club to have a woman in it. During briefing we see them in grey and black suits. We want women to be in top leadership and it should be automatic without press briefings,” Lesuuda stated.

“It’s not about tokenism and we don’t doubt her competence. We are saying she is capable and we have seen her record as a governor and will not doubt bring fresh ideas,” she added.

