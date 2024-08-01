Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hassan Joho.

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Jostling Intensifies for Deputy Party Leader Post Following Joho’s nomination to Cabinet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The race for the Deputy Party Leader position within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified following the nomination of Hassan Joho as Cabinet Secretary for Mining.

Coastal legislators are now demanding that a leader from the region fill the position and have announced plans to vet potential candidates and forward a nominee to the party leadership.

Speculation is already rife that ODM party leader Raila Odinga may have already chosen Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir as Joho’s successor but no official endorsement has been announced.

Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi commented, “The appointment hasn’t confirmed who will take the position, but we are in discussions to determine the best candidate. This role requires a capable leader who can represent the people.”

Odinga recently held discussions with Mombasa Governor Nassir and Kisii Governor Simba Arati. Reports suggest that Nassir and Arati could be in line to replace Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, who was appointed to the Cooperative docket.

Last week, President William Ruto nominated four senior ODM members to his new broad-based government, leading to intense lobbying within the party for leadership and parliamentary roles. This development followed widespread protests by Generation Z youth, which disrupted economic activities and prompted the President to make significant changes, including a Cabinet overhaul.

The new appointees include ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury; Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum; Ali Hassan Joho for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs; and Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

EALA MP Suleiman Shabal, a potential candidate for the Deputy Party Leader position, expressed concern that the role might go to another region despite the coastal region’s long-standing support for Odinga’s presidential bids. “It would only be fitting and fair for one of the deputy party leaders to come from the coast. We, as legislators, have met and have several interested candidates, all deserving. We will make a unanimous decision on who is most deserving,” Shabal stated.

Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi called on Odinga to allow coastal leaders to vet all contenders for the post, asserting that local leaders are best positioned to choose a suitable candidate. “Hassan Joho’s shoes can’t be filled by just anyone. We are asking Odinga to let coastal legislators vet all the leaders vying for the post because we want a powerful leader who can deliver,” Mnyazi emphasized.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joho, the former Governor of Mombasa, has been a high-ranking member of the ODM party and has played a crucial role in galvanizing support for Odinga in the coastal region. His appointment to the Cabinet leaves a significant void in the party’s leadership, which coastal leaders are eager to fill.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

I’m not a madman to sell Kenya’s airport, President Ruto says after social media claims

MOMBASA, Kenya July 29 – President William Ruto has refuted claims circulating among Kenyans, mainly on social media, that there are plans to sell...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Announces Quick Passport Processing for Kenyans Securing Jobs Abroad, Flight Costs Covered

MOMBASA, Kenya July 28 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenyans who secure jobs abroad will receive their passports within a week.Speaking at...

4 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...

4 days ago

Top stories

Kenyans Have Until August 1 to Submit Views on Sh346 Billion Budget Cut Proposal

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 -The National Assembly has called on the public to submit their views and memoranda on the Division of Revenue (Amendment)...

4 days ago

Top stories

Atwoli Welcomes President Ruto’s Inclusion of ODM Members in Cabinet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 28 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has praised President William Ruto for nominating leaders from...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

5 days ago

Top stories

Rousing Welcome for President Ruto In Mombasa After Naming Joho To Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto received a warm reception in Mombasa on Thursday, a day after nominating former Mombasa Governor Hassan...

6 days ago

Top stories

Blinken Stresses Need for Freedoms and Accountability in Call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Kenyan President William Ruto, emphasizing the need to respect democracy for better...

6 days ago