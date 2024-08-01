ODM Jostling Intensifies for Deputy Party Leader Post Following Joho’s nomination to Cabinet

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The race for the Deputy Party Leader position within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified following the nomination of Hassan Joho as Cabinet Secretary for Mining.

Coastal legislators are now demanding that a leader from the region fill the position and have announced plans to vet potential candidates and forward a nominee to the party leadership.

Speculation is already rife that ODM party leader Raila Odinga may have already chosen Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir as Joho’s successor but no official endorsement has been announced.

Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi commented, “The appointment hasn’t confirmed who will take the position, but we are in discussions to determine the best candidate. This role requires a capable leader who can represent the people.”

Odinga recently held discussions with Mombasa Governor Nassir and Kisii Governor Simba Arati. Reports suggest that Nassir and Arati could be in line to replace Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, who was appointed to the Cooperative docket.

Last week, President William Ruto nominated four senior ODM members to his new broad-based government, leading to intense lobbying within the party for leadership and parliamentary roles. This development followed widespread protests by Generation Z youth, which disrupted economic activities and prompted the President to make significant changes, including a Cabinet overhaul.

The new appointees include ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury; Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum; Ali Hassan Joho for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs; and Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

EALA MP Suleiman Shabal, a potential candidate for the Deputy Party Leader position, expressed concern that the role might go to another region despite the coastal region’s long-standing support for Odinga’s presidential bids. “It would only be fitting and fair for one of the deputy party leaders to come from the coast. We, as legislators, have met and have several interested candidates, all deserving. We will make a unanimous decision on who is most deserving,” Shabal stated.

Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi called on Odinga to allow coastal leaders to vet all contenders for the post, asserting that local leaders are best positioned to choose a suitable candidate. “Hassan Joho’s shoes can’t be filled by just anyone. We are asking Odinga to let coastal legislators vet all the leaders vying for the post because we want a powerful leader who can deliver,” Mnyazi emphasized.

Joho, the former Governor of Mombasa, has been a high-ranking member of the ODM party and has played a crucial role in galvanizing support for Odinga in the coastal region. His appointment to the Cabinet leaves a significant void in the party’s leadership, which coastal leaders are eager to fill.

