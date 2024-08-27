0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has termed Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the best to lead the African Union Commission.

Obasanjo, who was among African leaders at State House, Nairobi for the launch of Odinga’s candidature, said he has confidence in the former Prime Minister.

“Raila makes Africa proud, peaceful and prosperous. He is the best the African Union Commission can have,” he said at the launch attended by Kenya’s President William Ruto who hosted Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania as well as prime ministers and other delegates from the continent.

In his speech, Odinga pledged to transform the African Union into a more people-centered organization, prioritizing the continent’s interests if elected to the top position.

He also outlined key reforms aimed at achieving this vision, including the introduction of an AU visa to facilitate ease of movement across the continent and fostering intra-African trade. Raila Odinga poses for a photo with President William Ruto, Yoweri Museveni, Salva Kiir, Samia Suluhu and other regional leaders during the launch of his African Union Commission chairmanship bid on August 27, 2028.

“I will make the African Union more people-centred to align with the vision of Your Excellencies if elected to this position,” Raila said during the launch.

He also emphasized the need for airspace reforms, which he believes are crucial for enhancing connectivity and boosting trade within Africa.

Kenya’s president Ruto said Kenya will fully support Odinga’s bid “because I have full confidence in his capacity to transform the continent.”

Odinga lost the 2022 presidential election to Ruto leading to a bitter political stand off which ended earlier this year when the president embraced the former prime minister and even presented his name for the AU top seat.

