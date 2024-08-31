Connect with us

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro/FILE

Nyoro: National Treasury, TSC has enough resources to end ongoing teachers strike

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31- Budget and Appropriation Chair Ndindi Nyoro has pointed out that the National Treasury and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have enough solutions within financial instruments to end the ongoing teachers’ strike.

The Kiharu MP now says Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi can invoke Article 223 of the constitution to unlock the funds to implement the reviewed second phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Binding Agreement (CBA).

Article 223 of the Constitution allows the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Funds Service (CFS) without the approval of MPs but to a maximum of 10 percent of the approved budgets in the financial year.

“I would rather if the resources available are not sufficient they are two ways one is the invoking of the Article 223 where the National Treasury is permitted to spend money not in the budget and seek approval of the Parliament later,” he averred.

In the event the National Treasury fails to invoke expenditure under Article 2023,the teachers employer can proceed to utilize the Sh 350 Billion budgeted under personal emoluments which include salaries and allowance to implement the legal agreement.

MP Nyoro argued that a recourse to replenish the budgeted finances for teachers will be instituted in the Supplementary budget Two before the current financial year comes to a close in June 2025.

TSC announced they would not be able to honor a collective bargaining agreement signed between the two parties in 2023 following budget cuts. The CBAs were signed in June 2021 and amended by an addendum in August 2023.

 “The Personal emolument budget for TSC is already provided for the whole year.If money are needed for the CBA  is not there then they would be okay spending the monies provided for already,”

“If there is a deficit later in the financial year we are likely to have Supplementary Two which will supplement the budget,” the second time lawmaker said.

Knut called off their strike on Sunday hours after 68 Kuppet National Executive Council members ratified the decision for their members to go on strike.

While calling off their strike, Knut said the teacher employer—TSC, had demonstrated goodwill, including effecting promotions of 51,232 teachers thus far in a process that is still ongoing but KUPPET are not reading from the same script.

Demands in the CBA include the promotion of 130,000 stagnated teachers, the allocation of Sh15 billion for teachers’ medical cover, and the release of teachers’ emoluments for July 2024.

They also want the teachers’ employer to remit all loans and NSSF deductions to the statutory bodies, saying the commission has, since June 2024, deducted the monies but failed to remit them to third-party agents including banks.

On the employment of the Junior Secondary School teachers on a permanent and pensionable term basis, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba assured that the government has set aside money to employ JSS teachers.

Yesterday,the government released Sh18.7 billion to hire intern teachers as the nationwide teachers’ strike persists.

CS Ogamba announced the funding, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving education standards and ensuring fair compensation for teachers.

