Nyanza police boss decries domestic violence spike in last 3 months

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 1 – Nyanza Regional Police Commander has decried a spike in domestic violence cases being reported for the past three months in the region.

Patrick Tito, says most of the cases are fatalities.

Tito says from the month of April to July, police have recorded 16 cases of domestic violence.

Of which, 15 resulted in fatalities while one was a serious assault and the victim is still receiving treatment in hospital.

“The cases are where the husband has killed the wife or the wife has killed the husband,” he said.

The region covers the counties of Kisumu, Nyamira, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori.

Tito says domestic violence statistics indicate that the Nyanza region is above other areas in terms of reporting.

“My particular concern is that cases where couples have differences turn into violence, resulting in murder or assault within the homesteads,” he said.

Speaking to the press in his office in Kisumu on Thursday, Tito asked couples to always resort to dialogue in case of differences within the family.

He says there are numerous avenues, which can be used to sort out such differences, without resorting to violence.

The police boss says couples should find solutions through a marriage counsellor, offices of National Government Administration Officers or at the police station.

“Come share your differences and surely you will get a solution,” he said.

Tito noted that lives will be saved if couples come out and share their situations with government officers.

He spoke barely two days after a couple died in Manyatta slums in Kisumu early this week.

According to neighbors, the husband hacked his wife to death before consuming poison and died.

“They had differences, the husband suspected his wife of cheating on him, that is what is suspected to have led to the killing,” said Bishop Philip Obuya, who lives in the area.

Obuya further noted that the couple worked in a local bar and before they left their place of work on that fateful night, they quarreled before retreating to their rented house.

A boda boda rider, who ferries their children to school, Obuya said, was the one who alerted the police of the couple’s death when he knocked to pick the pupils for school.

“When he arrived at the house, one of the children who stepped out told him that his father and mother were dead in the house,” said Obuya.

Police later removed the bodies and are currently preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examinations.

Obuya told couples to turn to church for prayers and counselling if they are overwhelmed with family squabbles.

The couple left behind three children.

