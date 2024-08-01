Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza police boss decries domestic violence spike in last 3 months

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 1 – Nyanza Regional Police Commander has decried a spike in domestic violence cases being reported for the past three months in the region.

Patrick Tito, says most of the cases are fatalities.

Tito says from the month of April to July, police have recorded 16 cases of domestic violence.

Of which, 15 resulted in fatalities while one was a serious assault and the victim is still receiving treatment in hospital.

“The cases are where the husband has killed the wife or the wife has killed the husband,” he said.

The region covers the counties of Kisumu, Nyamira, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori.

Tito says domestic violence statistics indicate that the Nyanza region is above other areas in terms of reporting.

“My particular concern is that cases where couples have differences turn into violence, resulting in murder or assault within the homesteads,” he said.

Speaking to the press in his office in Kisumu on Thursday, Tito asked couples to always resort to dialogue in case of differences within the family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He says there are numerous avenues, which can be used to sort out such differences, without resorting to violence.

The police boss says couples should find solutions through a marriage counsellor, offices of National Government Administration Officers or at the police station.

“Come share your differences and surely you will get a solution,” he said.

Tito noted that lives will be saved if couples come out and share their situations with government officers.

He spoke barely two days after a couple died in Manyatta slums in Kisumu early this week.

According to neighbors, the husband hacked his wife to death before consuming poison and died.

“They had differences, the husband suspected his wife of cheating on him, that is what is suspected to have led to the killing,” said Bishop Philip Obuya, who lives in the area.

Obuya further noted that the couple worked in a local bar and before they left their place of work on that fateful night, they quarreled before retreating to their rented house.

A boda boda rider, who ferries their children to school, Obuya said, was the one who alerted the police of the couple’s death when he knocked to pick the pupils for school.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“When he arrived at the house, one of the children who stepped out told him that his father and mother were dead in the house,” said Obuya.

Police later removed the bodies and are currently preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examinations.

Obuya told couples to turn to church for prayers and counselling if they are overwhelmed with family squabbles.

The couple left behind three children.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

My net worth is Sh694mn, not attributed to improper business – Kindiki

Kindiki explained that his revenue emanated from various businesses as well as revenue from his law firm

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki defends reappointment amidst concerns on police brutality, murder incidents

He defended his work since he took office in October 2022 saying the security issues that have bedeviled the country have reduced significantly.

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki defends police deployment to Haiti at start of MPs vetting

Kindiki described it as an international obligation that has not affected local security.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC opposes law changing qualifications of commission chairperson post

The amendment bill proposes that the Chairperson of the Commission should be a person qualified to hold the office of a judge of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Edible Oil manufacturers petition govt against 10pc import duty on crude palm oil

The Edible Oil Manufacturers of Kenya hold that the rate has significantly increased costs of importing the critical commodity

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Junet to fill Minority Leader post in Parliament, Millie Odhiambo Minority Whip: ODM

Junet will assume Minority Leader post following vacancies occasioned by cabinet appointments.

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs slam Judiciary for declaring Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – The National Assembly has criticized the Judiciary, accusing it of judicial dictatorship and undermining the nation’s democratic and constitutional...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Surveillance heightened after Mpox outbreak detected in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The government has heightened surveillance at all entry ports after after the first case of Mpox was detected on...

19 hours ago