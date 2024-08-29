Connect with us

Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

NATIONAL NEWS

Ngilu summoned over Kicotec financial woes

Ngilu has been summoned to appear next month alongside the former top management officials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Senators have summoned Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu over inconsistencies in the financial challenges facing Kitui County Textile Center and audit queries from financial year 2019/2020 to 2021/2022.

Senate Public County Investments and Special Funds Committee chaired by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi made the resolution following inaccuracies on the audit queries raised with investigative agencies including Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission roped in the matter.

Ngilu has been summoned to appear next month alongside the former top management officials, and all officials who signed financial statements of the Kitui County Textile Center.

In the three financial year, the auditor general report had issued Kitui County Textile Center adverse opinion which pointed out to mismanagement and financial discrepancies which has posed threat to sustainability of the company.

The Committee Chair issued summoned to the Former Kitui County Boss to unravel the truth of the financial mismanagement issues that have bedeviled the company in the last three years.

“The committee hereby issues summons, pursuant to Article 125 of the Constitution and sections 18 and 20 of the Parliamentary (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017, to the former Governor of Kitui County Charity Ngilu, the former top management officials, and all officials who signed financial statements of the Kitui County Textile Center in the Financial years 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022,” Osotsi said. 

At the same time,Kitui Governor Julius Malombe has been directed submit various reports and information within three days, including the center’s status report, names and contact details of the Board of Directors, and details of signatories to the center’s bank accounts.

 Since last year,Kitui County Textile Centre has ran into trouble with auctioneers seeking to auction its property over a Sh759,760 debt owed to suppliers.

Kicotec was set up by  Governor Charity  at a cost of Sh180 million in 2018. It hit the headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic after it converted to a face-mask making line.

The national government under the then President Uhuru Kenyatta gave Kicotec a shot in the arm by giving it tenders to make uniforms for chiefs and police officers.

However, the firm’s fortunes have since nosedived.Last year,Governor Malombe announced the company made a loss of Sh80 million in the financial year 2022-2023.

