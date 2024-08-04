Newborns being named after me due to my development legacy in Machakos – Mutua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua claims that newborns in Machakos County are being named after him due to the development transformations he implemented, including improved roads and ambulances that have enhanced maternal services.

Mutua surprised legislators by providing details of his track record after serving two terms as Machakos Governor since 2013, amidst claims that his much-publicized development efforts were mere public relations exercises.

“I was approached by the officer in charge of registration during my tenure, and he mentioned that there might be an issue because many children born in Machakos are now being named Alfred Mutua. But I said they are not mine,” Mutua explained.

“They said it’s because most of them are now born in ambulances that I put in place. Now, you don’t find children named Nzilani because of being born on the road; people now have that dignity.”

The vetting committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, was informed that the former Machakos Governor was ranked as the best governor in Africa.

Mutua highlighted his achievements, such as building stadiums and markets and transforming the health sector, which continue to reflect his successful legacy after serving the people of Machakos for ten years.

“The ambulances are still there in Machakos, and they are extremely successful. The health system established in Machakos, including building the first cancer center, is treating people free of charge,” Mutua noted.

During the session, Belgut MP Nelson Koech interrupted Mutua’s explanation of his track record, questioning why Minority Deputy Leader Robert Mbui and Matungulu MP Stephen Mule were laughing as the nominee detailed his achievements.

“Mr. Speaker, I can’t help but notice that MP Mule and Mbui are laughing sheepishly. Is there anything that they know that we don’t?” he asked.

In response, MP Mbai remarked, “This is sounding like a movie, Mr. Speaker.”

Mutua, however, affirmed that those opposing his positive track record are simply naysayers, emphasizing that the Machakos electorate re-elected him for a second term due to his development achievements.

“You see, I built the People’s Park, the ambulances, and because people saw me building these things only seen in movies, they called me ‘mtu ya sinema.’ Despite campaigns against me, the people of Machakos gave me a second term in office,” he stated.

