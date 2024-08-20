New AG Oduor, EAC CS Moe sworn into office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 20 – Dorcas Oduor has been sworn-in as the New Attorney General in a ceremony witnessed by President Ruto at State House.

Ruto also witnessed the swearing-in of Beatrice Askul Moe as the new Cabinet Secretary for East Africa Community and Regional Development.

This is after the National Assembly approved their nomination and they were vetted on Friday 9.

MPs approved the appointment of the duo in support of the Committee on Appointments report declaring them suitable for the posts.

Speaking during the swearing-in Ruto assured the two of his support as they execute their mandate.

He urged the appointed Attorney General Oduor to make sure the office runs smoothly, fulfills its legal obligations, and takes up its rightful place in serving the country.

He urged her to see to it that the AG’s office extended its reach to handle legal matters and litigation in all regions of the nation in order to guarantee that individuals had timely access to justice and that the government had legal counsel to safeguard the interests of the country.

“To Dorcas you come into office in a critical moment in our nation, I advise you to carefully read the manifesto upon which this government was elected we have three fundamental issue that we consider importance in the service of the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

“Representation that is made available for the government is very important in protecting public interest and public good.”

Ruto said the AG’s office should collaborate with other ministries and stakeholders to guarantee that the government receives strong, prompt, and appropriate representation.

He urged the CS EAC to pledge to work toward making sure Kenya is fairly represented in EAC and to interact with lawmakers to discuss measures that will advance the country.

During her vetting, Oduor told the National Assembly Appointment Committee that her vast experience makes her fit to be appointed AG.

Oduor boasted of her 30 years’ experience where she served in the State Law Office and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in which she was serving as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution.

Her legal career started in 1992 when she was admitted to the role of advocate of the High Court where she was employed to serve at the state law office, rising from the position to that of the secretary public prosecutions.

Asukul was approved to be a perfect fit for the EAC Affairs docket given her experience in public service.

She served as the County Executive Committee member for Water and Irrigation in the Turkana county government between 2013 and 2016, Director of Rift Valley Water Services Board between 2008 and 2012, Chairperson of the Technical Committee Rift Valley Water Services Board between 2011 and 2012 as chairperson of the Audit Committee Rift Valley Water Services Board between 2008 and 2011.

Prior, she had worked as a project officer at AMREG Kenya Turkana project between 1999 and 2002.

