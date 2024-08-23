Connect with us

NCCK General Secretary Reverend Canon Peter Karanja/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NCCK opposses EACC law review citing bias against non-lawyers

NCCK General Secretary Canon Peter Karanja argues that limiting the qualifications for the EACC Chairperson to legal professionals would breach constitutional principles and undermine the Commission’s effectiveness.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The National Council of Churches of  Kenya(NCCK) has called for the withdrawal of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024, arguing it undermines the Constitution.

NCCK General Secretary Canon Peter Karanja argued that limiting the qualifications for the EACC Chairperson to legal professionals would breach constitutional principles and undermine the Commission’s effectiveness.

“The proposed amendment will offend the letter and spirit of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 which the National Assembly [is] obligated to protect,” the NCCK said in a statement on Friday.

NCCK contends that the amendment would weaken the EACC’s role in promoting accountability and transparency.

“The NCCK considers the proposed amendment of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act to be an attack on the Commission for firmly pushing for accountability by issuing true reports on the corrupt actions by individuals and institutions,” Karanja said.

He reiterated NCCK’s commitment to upholding ethics, integrity, and the rule of law in Kenya.

“The fact that the National Assembly ignored the report by the EACC on the Cabinet Secretary nominees manifests its unwillingness to promote ethics and accountability,” Karanja added.

NCCK noted that the EACC does not carry out legal processes or prosecutions, and thus there is no compelling need for the Chairperson to be qualified to be a Judge of the High Court.

