Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rescuers carry out relief and cleanup activities at the disaster site caused by a landslide due to a mountain flood in Yuelin village in Hengyang, Hunan province, on July 28, 2024. [Photo provided to China Daily]

CHINA DAILY

Natural disasters affect 26mn across China: China Daily

Released by the Office of the National Committee for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management, the assessment reported that 328 people were either dead or missing due to various disasters in July.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 10 — More than 26 million people across China were affected to varying degrees by natural disasters in July, which mainly involved heavy rain, flooding, typhoons and geological disasters, according to an assessment by the country’s top disaster relief authorities.

Released by the Office of the National Committee for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management, the assessment reported that 328 people were either dead or missing due to various disasters in July.

Additionally, over 1.1 million people were urgently relocated, with direct economic losses amounting to 76.8 billion yuan ($10.7 billion), according to the assessment, which was published on Thursday.

In July, natural disasters in China were mainly characterized by heavy rain, flooding, typhoons and geological disasters, with the occurrences of wind and hail, earthquakes and forest fires also reported to varying degrees.

The assessment also noted that rainfall in July was extreme, with severe flooding and frequent emergencies.

There were seven significant rainfall processes nationwide, with an average precipitation of 132 millimeters, 11 percent higher than the same period in a usual year.

Furthermore, major rivers such as the Yangtze, Yellow and Huaihe, as well as Taihu Lake, experienced floods. Meanwhile, a total of 706 rivers in 27 provincial areas experienced floods that exceeded warning levels.

In early July, a section of the dike along Dongting Lake in Huarong county, Hunan province, was breached, with the widest gap reaching 226 meters, according to the assessment.

The report also highlighted that due to extreme heavy rainfall, many regions across the country experienced severe rainstorms, flooding and geological disasters, including urban waterlogging, mountain torrents, mudslides and landslides.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The disaster situation developed rapidly, affected a wide range of areas, and caused significant losses,” it said.

Mudslides

In late July, heavy rain in the cities of Baoji and Shangluo in Shaanxi province triggered mountain torrents and mudslides, resulting in 95 deaths and disappearances.

On July 20, sudden mountain torrents and mudslides caused by heavy rain in Hanyuan county, Sichuan province, led to 41 deaths and disappearances.

Additionally, Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in Fujian in July, with its remnants significantly impacting Hunan, the assessment said.

Gaemi made landfall in Yilan, Taiwan, and Putian, Fujian, on July 25, affecting 1.47 million people across Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, and Guangdong provinces, with direct economic losses amounting to 5.79 billion yuan.

Subsequently, the remnants of the typhoon moved inland, bringing extreme heavy rainfall to Hunan, causing flooding and geological disasters that affected 1.22 million people in the province, and leaving 94 people dead or missing.

In July, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management allocated central natural disaster relief funds several times to support emergency rescue and relief efforts in severely affected areas across the country.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Diplomat hails China’s vital role in Africa: China Daily

Speaking of future China-Africa cooperation, Aboulmagd suggested the two sides explore more cooperation in telecommunications, industrial investment and financial technologies based on mutual understanding...

6 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

China seeks probe into US doping cover-up: China Daily

In one of the cases, an elite-level athlete who competed in an Olympic qualifier and international events in the US admitted to taking steroids...

24 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s steel industry to further green push: China Daily

Liu Bingjiang, chief engineer of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, stressed the importance of maintaining strategic focus and tenacity within the industry for...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing calls for cooling down Ukraine crisis: China Daily

Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs, has wrapped up the fourth round of shuttle diplomacy, which took him to...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s export sector performance exceeds expectations: China Daily

The goods trade volume expanded 6.2 percent year-on-year to 24.83 trillion yuan ($3.46 trillion) in the January-July period, data released on Wednesday by the...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China pledges solidarity with Arab nations: China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held two separate phone conversations on Tuesday with his counterparts in Egypt and Jordan, pledging China's solidarity with Arab nations.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Reform push buoys foreign enterprises: China Daily

The Japanese tire manufacturer plans to invest 562 million yuan ($78 million) in China over the next three years, focusing on building production bases...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Used goods market eyes fresh growth: China Daily

China's latest measures to boost large-scale equipment renewals and trade-in deals for consumer goods, they said, will further stimulate purchasing appetites of consumers, unleash...

3 days ago