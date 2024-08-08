Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

National Assembly halts Livestock Bill, slams ministries for failing public sensitization

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly has disapproved of ministries for neglecting their public sensitization duties by abandoning bills in Parliament without adequate public sensitization. 

This criticism follows the Assembly’s decision to halt the progress of the Livestock Bill 2024, citing significant public misgivings and inadequate engagement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, addressing the issue in Parliament, highlighted the growing trend where ministries draft bills, submit them to the House, and then fail to engage the public on the contents and underlying policies. 

The abdication of responsibility, according to Ichung’wah, has led to widespread misinformation and disinformation, particularly on social media, as citizens are left to interpret the bills on their own—often inaccurately.

“Ministries author bills, send those bills to the House and then abandon them,” Ichung’wah stated. 

“They do not take time to sensitize members of the public on the policies underpinning those bills. When people read things and interpret them in their way—sometimes not very accurately—the misinformed members of the public use whatever has been published to incite others. We have seen a lot of misinformation and disinformation being peddled online about this Livestock Bill.”

The Majority Leader’s remarks were a direct response to the outcry over the Livestock Bill 2024, which was scheduled for its first reading in the National Assembly. 

However, due to the public’s concerns and the lack of prior sensitization, the House Business Committee decided to stay the bill’s reading and any further considerations until the Ministry of Agriculture conducts comprehensive public outreach.

Ichung’wah emphasized that the decision aims to prevent the bill from suffering the same fate as the Finance Bill 2024, which was heavily criticized due to the spread of untruths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have written to the Principal Secretary of the State Department of Livestock, asking them to conduct further public sensitization on the bill and the policy underpinning it. Once this process is complete, we will await further guidance on whether the ministry wants to proceed with the bill in its current form or make changes based on public feedback,” he added.

The issue is not isolated. The Majority Leader also cited recent court rulings that nullified several health-related bills, such as the Social Health Insurance Fund Bill, due to insufficient public sensitization. 

The courts had indicated that Parliament should have done more to engage the public, which Ichung’wah found perplexing, as he maintained that public sensitization is the responsibility of the ministries that author the bills.

“Parliament cannot sensitize members of the public; it is the responsibility of the ministries that own the bills,” Ichung’wah asserted. 

He noted that Parliament’s role in public participation is limited to receiving and processing feedback from the public after the responsible ministries have adequately informed them.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Committee to Vet Nominees for EAC Affairs and Attorney General Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is set to reconvene Friday to vet Beatrice Askul, nominee for EAC Affairs...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Lands Ministry and NLC Officials Over KICC Land Ownership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Parliament has summoned top officials from the Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) to clarify the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza impeached a third time by Meru MCAs

The fresh bid to oust the embattled governor was tabled by nominated MCA Zipporah Kinya who called for her removal due to gross violation...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out unified Public Service Identification to curb ghost workers,. graft

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Group of protestors teargassed in Nairobi CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – A group  of people attempting to hold protests along  Tom Mboya and Moi Avenue streets in the Nairobi Central...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Kenyans to support new CSs in broad-based govt

He said the ‘alliance of rivals' formed by incorporating members of the opposition in his revamped Cabinet will unlock long-denied opportunities

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Flags fixed on New CSs Cars immediately after taking oath

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8- As soon as the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries had completed taking their oaths of office, officials adorned the cars assigned...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says ‘alliance of rivals’ in new Cabinet to unlock long-denied opportunities

President Ruto stated that Kenyans are united in a bid to ensure the whole country succeeds

9 hours ago