Nairobi South MCA issues demands following temporary evacuation of Mariguini residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6- Nairobi South Member of County Assembly Waithera Chege has issued a 9-point list of demands to the government to be fulfilled in the event of Mariguini resident’s temporary evacuation.

The Nairobi South MCA has vouched for the scrapping off rent deposit in the rent-to-own housing program and the transparency of the housing program.

“I will fight for this deposit requirement to be scrapped off so that Maruguini resident will just occupy the house once they are completed with rent being the only requirement needed,” Chege said .

She made the sentiments after a public participation forum convened on Affordable Housing Program where landlords in the informal settlement lend their voices on the same program.

This was following conclusion of the data verification exercise pertaining the residents affected by the slum upgrading program in Mariguini residential area in Nairobi South.

“A house of one room with a toilet, bathroom and a small kitchen will have a Sh 2700 rent in this program. A one bedroom will be Sh 4700.In Mariguini a room with no toilet or bathroom will cost Sh 3000 and you will get a house and rent it for Sh 15,000,”the Nairobi South MCA said.

It was on the same platform that the area MCA praised the slum upgrading program citing the many benefits associated with it.

The area MCA, she will not allow anyone from outside the area to occupy the affordable houses once the national government completes the project, which is expected to create 4,300 units.

Thousands are squeezed into 100,000 households made of rusted corrugated iron. They live a life with limited access to water, schools, roads and even toilets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Government of Kenya, in collaboration with UN-HABITAT and other stakeholders, initiated the Kenya Slum Upgrading Programme (KENSUP).

The objective is to improve lives and livelihoods of people working and living in slums through various initiatives and interventions.

About The Author