Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Nairobi South MCA issues demands following temporary evacuation of Mariguini residents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6- Nairobi South Member of County Assembly Waithera Chege has issued a 9-point list of demands to the government to be fulfilled in the event of Mariguini resident’s temporary evacuation.

The Nairobi South MCA has vouched for the scrapping off rent deposit in the rent-to-own housing program and the transparency of the housing program.

“I will fight for this deposit requirement to be scrapped off so that Maruguini resident will just occupy the house once they are completed with rent being the only requirement needed,” Chege said .

She made the sentiments after a public participation forum convened on Affordable Housing Program where landlords in the informal settlement lend their voices on the same program.

This was following conclusion of the data verification exercise pertaining the residents affected by the slum upgrading program in Mariguini residential area in Nairobi South.

“A house of one room with a toilet, bathroom and a small kitchen will have a Sh 2700 rent in this program. A one bedroom will be Sh 4700.In Mariguini a room with no toilet or bathroom will cost Sh 3000 and you will get a house and rent it for Sh 15,000,”the Nairobi South MCA said.

It was on the same platform that the area MCA praised the slum upgrading program citing the many benefits associated with it.

The area MCA, she will not allow anyone from outside the area to occupy the affordable houses once the national government completes the project, which is expected to create 4,300 units.

Thousands are squeezed into 100,000 households made of rusted corrugated iron. They live a life with limited access to water, schools, roads and even toilets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Government of Kenya, in collaboration with UN-HABITAT and other stakeholders, initiated the Kenya Slum Upgrading Programme (KENSUP).

The objective is to improve lives and livelihoods of people working and living in slums through various initiatives and interventions.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Kiambu police arrest 6 robbery suspects aged 22-27, confiscate toy guns

Security agents recovered two toy pistols from the suspects.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya issues revised advisory on anti-immigrant protests in UK

Kenya's High Commission in UK said the spiraling of the chaos across multiple cities informed the cautionary statement.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s London Mission urges caution amid anti-immigrant protests

The Mission said it was closely monitoring the situation even as it urged Kenyans to heed to guidance by local authorities to ensure their...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Registrar of Parties confirms appointment of interim UDA SG

ORPP directed the party to hold elections within the next six months to have substantive officeholders.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli: NPS will cooperate with criminal justice actors to better serve you

Masengeli singled out the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) and prisons as key partners with who NPS will strive to...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya announces ‘urgent’ Lebanon evacuatios amid volatility in Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday, advised Kenyans in Lebanon to register for evacuation and move to designated safe zones...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG in talks with CRA on revenue sharing formula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Council of Governors (CoG) has commenced discussions with the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to review the proposed...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh3.5bn for police, prisons salary increment

The team lead by Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga says the gesture will promote the dignity and living standards of the officers in the...

1 day ago