Nairobi Informal Settlements Set for Face-lift in Sh578mn Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kayole Soweto, Kambi Moto, Embakasi Village, and Kahawa Soweto informal settlements in Nairobi City are to undergo a major face-lift courtesy of a sh578M funded by the world bank.

Also earmarked for upgrade are roads, storm water drainage, solid waste management, water supply and street lighting.

In Kahawa Soweto, roads, storm water, and walkways to cover about 800m, sewerage works to be about 1.2km, and street lighting counts to 44 number of poles

The project is expected to redevelop about 5km of roads across the four informal settlements and 232 street lighting to enhance security and create employment to the jobless youths in slums areas.

Sakaja said the jobs created in the Kisip slum eradication project will be taken by the jobless youths and women, especially in low life settings.

“We are transformation the livelihoods of Nairobi residents, the unemployed youths and women in slum areas should be given a priority for the jobs in the Kisip project,” said Governor Sakaja

“We will improve roads, open up drainage, put up floodlights and sewerage services. I want to formalise the informal settlements, ” said Governor sakaja Johnson.

Speaking during the launch of the second phase of the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (Kisip), Nairobi Governor Sakaja said the project will benefit over 400,000 city residents.

Kisip Two will be implemented in four settlements in Embakasi East, Mathare, and Roysambu sub-counties.

Kayole Soweto settlement will receive the lion’s share of the funds at ksh357.20M, followed by Kahawa Soweto which has been allocated ksh108.10M.

Embakasi Village and Kambi Moto were allocated ksh83.10M and ksh29.64M respectively.

This redevelopment not only promises to enhance living standards but also significantly expands housing availability in the city.

