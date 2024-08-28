Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

August 29, 2023 | Governor Sakaja Johnson officially unveills Dishi na County school feeding programme at Wangu Primary School in Dandora.

County News

Nairobi enrolls 60 more schools for subsidized meals

The schools enrolled include; Aga Khan Primary, Bahati Day Nursery, Bohra Day Primary, Central Day Nursery, Cheleta Primary, Chemi Chemi, Dandora Day Nursery, Eastleigh Airport, Garden Estate, Githurai and Heshima school.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Nairobi has enrolled an additional 60 schools on the Dishi na County programme increasing the number of schools onboarded to 216.

Seventeen central kitchens will serve the 216 schools after the addition of seven new kitchens achieving a facility for each of the seventeen sub-counties.

The schools enrolled include; Aga Khan Primary, Bahati Day Nursery, Bohra Day Primary, Central Day Nursery, Cheleta Primary, Chemi Chemi, Dandora Day Nursery, Eastleigh Airport, Garden Estate, Githurai and Heshima school.

Schools listed include Jacaranda Special, Joash Olum, Kaloleni Day Nursery, Kamulu Day Nursery, Karen C, Karura Forest Primary, Kiwanja, Kongoni, Lady Northey Day, Langata Police ECD, Uhuru Gardens, Umoja 1 Day Nursery and Unity Day Nursery.

The onboarding of additional schools comes as the County activates the Third Phase of the Programme in efforts to support over 310,000 pupils at a cost of Sh5 per plate.

“We have established systems across all sub-counties to ensure that, by this third term, all registered public schools will provide nutritious meals,” Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said.

The Dishi na County Programme, launched in June 2023, began with the establishment of ten central kitchens, with the first meals served on August 28, 2023

By January 2024, the second phase had seen an additional ten kitchens operational, catering to 184,000 children from 106 public schools daily.

Over 5,000O workers under the Dishi na County initiative working in twelve kitchens strategically set in Nairobi prepare meals and transport to various schools, creating job opportunities to residents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

City Hall to scale up central kitchens to 17 sub-counties

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

August 19, 2024

County News

CBD vendor busted for stashing food trays in public toilet

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

August 16, 2024

County News

Sakaja roots for youth inclusion, lauds Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

Speaking at the Africa Youth Forum 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja emphasized the importance of including the youth in government decision making processes.

August 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court outlaws masks for police officers handling protests

Justice Mwamuye also ordered the police not to obscure the identification, registration or markings of any vehicle while dealing with persons who is or...

August 14, 2024

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

August 7, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies banning protests after court order, insists on clearance

The court ordered the Acting Inspector General of Police to circulate the order reversing the protest ban by Friday, July 19, and file evidence...

July 20, 2024

Capital Health

Mama Lucy Hospital records milestone with no pregnancy-related deaths in 4 months

Dr Martin Wafula, the facility's CEO attributed the achievement to the modernization of the hospital under Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration.

July 16, 2024