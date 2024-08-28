Nairobi enrolls 60 more schools for subsidized meals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Nairobi has enrolled an additional 60 schools on the Dishi na County programme increasing the number of schools onboarded to 216.

Seventeen central kitchens will serve the 216 schools after the addition of seven new kitchens achieving a facility for each of the seventeen sub-counties.

The schools enrolled include; Aga Khan Primary, Bahati Day Nursery, Bohra Day Primary, Central Day Nursery, Cheleta Primary, Chemi Chemi, Dandora Day Nursery, Eastleigh Airport, Garden Estate, Githurai and Heshima school.

Schools listed include Jacaranda Special, Joash Olum, Kaloleni Day Nursery, Kamulu Day Nursery, Karen C, Karura Forest Primary, Kiwanja, Kongoni, Lady Northey Day, Langata Police ECD, Uhuru Gardens, Umoja 1 Day Nursery and Unity Day Nursery.

The onboarding of additional schools comes as the County activates the Third Phase of the Programme in efforts to support over 310,000 pupils at a cost of Sh5 per plate.

“We have established systems across all sub-counties to ensure that, by this third term, all registered public schools will provide nutritious meals,” Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said.

The Dishi na County Programme, launched in June 2023, began with the establishment of ten central kitchens, with the first meals served on August 28, 2023

By January 2024, the second phase had seen an additional ten kitchens operational, catering to 184,000 children from 106 public schools daily.

Over 5,000O workers under the Dishi na County initiative working in twelve kitchens strategically set in Nairobi prepare meals and transport to various schools, creating job opportunities to residents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author