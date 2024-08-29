Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA warns PSVs, private vehicles not to carry intoxicated students

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 29- The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has cautioned against allowing students to board public or private vehicles if they show signs of intoxication.

This follows a viral video where a driver is shown recklessly operating a Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

The video features schoolgirls hanging out of the vehicle while dressed in school uniforms, and others dangling their legs outside the window

NACADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa indicated that both private and public vehicles can become hotspots for alcohol and drug use, particularly during the period when students are returning to school.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect our children from the dangers posed by alcohol and drug use. Parents should also monitor their children’s travel arrangements and ensure they know the potential dangers during transit,” said Omerikwa.

He encouraged schools to play a pivotal role in preventing substance abuse among students.

He recommended that schools implement preventive measures such as awareness campaigns, peer support groups, and counseling services

“We encourage schools to empower students through education and open communication about the risks associated with alcohol and drug use,” he said.

