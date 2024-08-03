My wealth has only increased by Sh70mn -Murkomen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3-Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed his net worth to be Sh620 million.

Murkomen who has been sharply criticized for a show opulence since he got into office in October 2022 said his wealth portfolio has increased by Sh70 million.

“There is a scheme in the public service where if you are a public servant you can get a mortgage. So after I was approved as Transport minister, I took a mortgage of Ksh.40 million and invested it,” Murkomen told the National Assembly Committee on appointments during his vetting.

The last time he was vetted for the Cabinet Secretary Transport and Roads docket he disclosed he was worth Sh550 million.

Murkomen has denied being opulent or showcasing a flamboyant lifestyle.

He said the assertions of his opulence emerged during a crossfire conversation.

He revealed that details over his most expensive watch, tie and shoe he owns came to the fore during a radio show.

“I am as gentle as a dove…I have never gloated anywhere about anything I wear, where I live or the car I drive,” Murkomen said.

“If in any way I behaved either by speech or conduct or my lifestyle in a manner that offends any Kenyan, I apologise profusely. I mean as Kipchumba and as a Christian,” he added.

