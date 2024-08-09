Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

My Sh100mn net worth belongs to me and the community, Askul says

Askul said the net worth revealed in her documents before the committee was not her own but the net worth in her family and community.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The nominee for EAC Affairs and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul has disputed claims that her Sh100 million net worth was from her previous job in Turkana County where she worked as a County Executive Committee member.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment Askul said the net worth revealed in her documents before the committee was not her own but the net worth in her family and community.

“I am from a pastoral community that is still rich in culture. There’s nothing about me in that worth. It is not mine, there’s nothing under my name but because culture allows us to live the way we live, in terms of communal life, and family life that worthiness is not cash. It is the property we have,” Askul stated.

The nominee disclosed that huge chunk of her net worth was attributed to her humanitarian services and from her husband who served outside the country for the last 17 years, saying its not proceed of graft.

“As I said I’m married, my husband has worked in several places. He has been outside the country for 17 years. It is family worth. It is our net worth,” Askul said.

She will be the first Turkana Woman to be appointed in the Cabinet if the committee approves her appointment for the best.

“I want to tell this committee to be part of history by appointing the first Turkana woman in the cabinet,” Askul noted.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

We made the right decision in choosing Karua as Raila’s running mate – Askul

Askul stated that the decision of choose Karua as Raila's running mate was not a decision she made on her own, was done by...

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanjigi sues DPP, IG over ‘politically motivated’ raid on Muthaiga residence

He claimed that the actions were designed to "embarrass and intimidate" him, potentially causing psychological distress.

45 mins ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC contests integrity of Ruto’s Cabinet, ‘flawed’ vetting in court

The Commission cited unment integrity threshold during the vetting process and inadequate public participation.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gatanga family appeals for help to repatriate kin’s body from Australia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 — A family in Gatanga, Murang’a County, is seeking help to bring the body of their deceased relative back to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lands PS Korir roots for compulsory acquisition of Moi University Land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir is rooting for the compulsory acquisition of a contentious land parcel adjacent Moi University...

3 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly halts Livestock Bill, slams ministries for failing public sensitization

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly has disapproved of ministries for neglecting their public sensitization duties by abandoning bills in Parliament without...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Committee to Vet Nominees for EAC Affairs and Attorney General Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments is set to reconvene Friday to vet Beatrice Askul, nominee for EAC Affairs...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Summons Lands Ministry and NLC Officials Over KICC Land Ownership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Parliament has summoned top officials from the Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission (NLC) to clarify the...

21 hours ago