My Sh100mn net worth belongs to me and the community, Askul says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The nominee for EAC Affairs and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul has disputed claims that her Sh100 million net worth was from her previous job in Turkana County where she worked as a County Executive Committee member.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment Askul said the net worth revealed in her documents before the committee was not her own but the net worth in her family and community.

“I am from a pastoral community that is still rich in culture. There’s nothing about me in that worth. It is not mine, there’s nothing under my name but because culture allows us to live the way we live, in terms of communal life, and family life that worthiness is not cash. It is the property we have,” Askul stated.

The nominee disclosed that huge chunk of her net worth was attributed to her humanitarian services and from her husband who served outside the country for the last 17 years, saying its not proceed of graft.

“As I said I’m married, my husband has worked in several places. He has been outside the country for 17 years. It is family worth. It is our net worth,” Askul said.

She will be the first Turkana Woman to be appointed in the Cabinet if the committee approves her appointment for the best.

“I want to tell this committee to be part of history by appointing the first Turkana woman in the cabinet,” Askul noted.

