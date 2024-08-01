My net worth is Sh694mn, not attributed to improper business – Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Interior and National Administration Cabinet nominee Kithure Kindiki has placed his net worth at about Sh694 million having risen from Sh544 million when he declared his net worth during his vetting in October 2022.

Kindiki explained that his revenue emanated from various businesses as well as revenue from his law firm which has led to the increase of his net worth recently.

“First let me start by saying I have not benefitted from any improper business. I have not done any business with the government. Most of the increment is because of three things, legal fees which were pending and I also do small businesses,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki made the revelation before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting where he appeared for second vetting in the same docket in President William Ruto’s administration.

Kindiki was the first to take the stand in the vetting of President William Ruto’s cabinet nominees where MPs took him to task on his 21-month tenure before he was fired.

Kindiki was tasked to explain security lapses and assertions on extrajudicial killing and abuse of power during his tenure.

He defended his work since he took office in October 2022 saying the security issues that have bedeviled the country including terror attacks in Lamu and Northern Kenya as well as banditry in Northern Kenya have reduced significantly.

“I can account for each day in my stay in the office. I believe am suitable for reappointment during those 21 months. I have been able to keep the country safe from terror attacks. in the past two years we have had suitable in northern Kenya and Lamu,” Kindiki told MPs.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed queried him on the use of police excessive force during the Azimio La Umoja demonstration as well as the Anti-Finance Bill protests where dozens of people were killed while others were injured.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police brutality during protests has been a contentious issue for several years with the police, tasked with maintaining law and order, have been accused of using excessive force to quell protests.

This has resulted in injuries and loss of life, with protesters claiming that they are exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Kindiki expressed that the National Police Service did their best to restore order during the protests saying the baton now lies on the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to deal with any officer who operated outside the law.

“The police did their best and if any officers went beyond what is allowed in terms of use of force its up to IPOA and other accountability organizations to help the country come to closure of the matter,” he said.

At least four police officers so far are to face prosecution for shooting and killing protesters over the last four weeks, amid rising calls for justice for victims of the alleged excessive use of force.

Kindiki explaining security agencies would have no say in the matter unless the shooting was an operational order.

“The issue of use of firearm is individual and the Inspector General has no say on individual decision .The accountability of IG is on the operational order whether it met the requirement of the law. I commend the officers who help the country to come to terms on what happened,” the nominee stated.

Under Kindiki’s leadership, there have been concerns regarding the balance between security measures and human rights.

Some civil society organizations have criticized certain government actions as being heavy-handed which include extrajudicial killings and abductions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“During my tenure I made it clear that abduction and extrajudicial killings were against international law. In the event of any excess and infraction by the special process helping us to fight banditry, IPOA must be put in place to ensure we don’t spoil the law,” he said.

About The Author