NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza impeached a third time by Meru MCAs

The fresh bid to oust the embattled governor was tabled by nominated MCA Zipporah Kinya who called for her removal due to gross violation of the constitution and misuse of public resources.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been impeached a third time after 49 Members of the County Assembly voted in favour of the motion.

17 other MCAs voted to have her retained as governor even as she is accused of abuse of office among other charges.

The members blamed the governor for failing to address the ongoing medics strike as well as the county staff medical cover despite allocations of funds for their medical needs.

Majority leader Patrick Mutuma accused the governor of being dishonest in her leadership post.

“I thank the mover of this motion for coming up with such a motion when Meru county needs revolution. Our governor has been taken to the senate several times where the Senate has tried to teach our governor on conduct of leadership but she has proven that she cannot be taught,” said Mutuma.

They further questioned reasons behind her decision to hire 111 personal staff stating that the move is  misuse of public funds.

They stated that the county leadership led by the executive has been for a long time undermining the MCAs through misappropriation of funds which they claimed are being channeled in order to pay ghost workers using manual payrolls.

A group of other MCAs opposing governor Mwangaza removal bid led by Kibirichia  MCA Jacob Mwirigi said issues of concerns raised by the public and included in the public participation report presented to the house  on Mwangaza’s removal  lack legal ground for her impeachment.

 “I oppose the motion!On the issues raised none of the counts hold any water. It is required that a public participation has to be reasonable, I dispute that the public participation process was qualitative and quantitative. The list of the issues raised there do not relate with the counts that are provided for in the constitution,” stated Mwirigi.

