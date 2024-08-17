Muturi stresses commitment to enhance service delivery in Public Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has underscored his commitment to enhance efficiency and accountability of public service delivery in Kenya.

With over 11 years of experience in public service, Muturi, who previously served as the Attorney General, brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his new role.

“I used to write opinions as the Attorney General, which didn’t require much talk,” remarked Hon. Muturi. “But I’m not new to the docket of public service. I’ve been in the public service space for the last 11 years,” he said.

“As we await the Executive Order coming out next week, I’ve been going through the documents to familiarize myself with the goings-on in the ministry.”

Muturi emphasized the necessity of providing the most efficient and accountable service to the public.

He stressed the importance of continuous training for service providers to ensure the nation continues to progress.

“We need to train the service providers to push through as a country,” he said.

As part of his broader vision, Muturi announced the initiation of a socio-economic audit aimed at assessing the delivery of services to Kenyans and evaluating the country’s progress.

“We began to call for a socio-economic audit to check on the delivery of services to Kenyans and to see how far we’ve come as a country,” he noted.

Reflecting on Chapter 15 of the Constitution, which deals with the establishment and independence of commissions and independent offices, Hon. Muturi posed a critical question to the nation: “Kenyans can decide to do away with Chapter 15 of the Constitution, but we need to ask ourselves what value we are giving to Kenyans.”

He further highlighted the need for ongoing reviews of public services, reassuring that such reviews should not be viewed as targeting any individual or office.

“There will be a need for us to keep reviewing the services that we give to the public, so let no one see it as if it’s targeting them or the office they hold,” he explained.

Acknowledging that criticism is part and parcel of public service, Muturi encouraged resilience and continuous improvement.

“Even when we get criticism, we don’t lose hope; we just look through the comments to sharpen ourselves. Let us soldier on—our job is to serve the greater Republic of Kenya.”

In his closing remarks, Hon. Muturi expressed his willingness to listen to ideas for improving service delivery and praised the efforts of his predecessor, Moses, for the significant achievements made during his tenure.

“I’m ready to listen to all of you for ideas to improve service delivery. I applaud Moses for the great things he has managed to achieve in the short time he’s been in office.”

